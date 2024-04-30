Stellantis’ Chinese brand Leapmotor to enter Europe very soon

Leapmotor, a Chinese automaker that Stellantis partnered with by acquiring a 20% stake in the company last year, will soon be making its way to Europe as well. The first cars from the Chinese brand, including the T03, could arrive on the Old Continent starting next autumn and could be built at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, where the new Alfa Romeo Junior is produced.

Leapmotor to enter Europe markets soon thanks to partnership with Stellantis

In this way, the partnership will officially enter the fray, and for Stellantis this is excellent news, considering that 2024 has not started in the best way. Analysts expect disappointing Q1 2024 results in terms of revenue. The official start of sales of Leapmotor vehicles in Europe, according to sources such as AutoInfos, should take place starting in September 2024. The official announcement is expected to take place in May, and the vehicles that will go on sale should also be officially announced on that occasion. It is worth noting that the Chinese automaker sold 144,000 cars in the Chinese market last year.

However, there should be two models: the T03, an alternative to the Fiat 500 and Renault Twingo, which was already distributed in France before the agreement with Stellantis. In its second generation, the T03 will be offered at a competitive price, currently around 20,000 euros. In addition, the C10 electric car will be available, currently only sold in China and produced on the Leap 3.0 platform. This model should have a price of around 35,000 euros. These cars should initially be available only in Italy, Spain and France, before expanding sales to other European markets.

In recent weeks, the new A12 SUV has also been seen in China, looking like a kind of Alfa Romeo Junior that could soon arrive on the Chinese market, and not only.