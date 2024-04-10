Stellantis: the new Leapmotor A12 SUV spotted in China

Leapmotor A12 is the name currently given to the future SUV from the Chinese automaker that recently became “part of Stellantis”, with the Group acquiring 20% of the Chinese company. The agreement also includes the production and marketing of Leapmotor models outside of China, as announced in recent weeks with the start of production of a Leapmotor vehicle at Stellantis’ plant in Poland. Will this also be the case for the Leapmotor A12?

Leapmotor A12: The future SUV of the Chinese brand Stellantis was spotted in China

In recent days, the first spy photos of this SUV, which is destined to play an important role in the Chinese automaker’s lineup, have appeared on social media in China. The images appeared on Xiaohongshu, the Chinese equivalent of Instagram. From the photos, we can see that the new car, which bears the provisional name Leapmotor A12, is considerably smaller than the Leapmotor C11. Fast Technology speculates that the price of the new compact SUV could start at 99,800 yuan (13,800 dollars).

The car is covered in camouflage, but even so, the design seems to be similar to that of the Leapmotor C10, the brand’s first global car. The Leapmotor A12 has flush door handles and a front end reminiscent of the new Alfa Romeo Milano. There are no spy photos of the interior at the moment, but it is likely to be similar to the C10 with an LCD instrument cluster and a central display dedicated to the infotainment system. It will also have a traditional two-row, five-seat layout.

According to Chinese media reports, the Leapmotor A12 is expected to hit the market in both electric and hybrid versions. It is expected to be a global model and therefore there is a possibility that it could also arrive in Europe thanks to Stellantis.