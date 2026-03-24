Stellantis cannot close Brampton before 2035 under a confidential deal with Canada

According to documents obtained by CBC News, Stellantis signed a confidential agreement with the Canadian government in 2022 that would bind the company to keep the Brampton plant operating at least until December 31, 2035. The agreement would be tied to a public support package worth up to $529 million, originally allocated to support the modernization of the Brampton and Windsor plants and the development of research facilities, as part of Canada’s strategy to support the shift toward electrification.

New documents suggest Stellantis is tied to Brampton until 2035

The issue has taken on growing importance after the suspension of operations at the plant, which shifted attention from industrial investment to the contractual obligations Stellantis assumed with Ottawa. Based on what has emerged, the document would include some exceptions that could in theory justify an early closure, but it would still require Stellantis to show that it had explored industrial alternatives before reaching any final decision. Making the picture even tighter, an update introduced in 2023 would have added a clause that explicitly classifies an early closure of Brampton as a breach of contract.

The reach of the matter could extend well beyond the single plant. According to the leaked information, the Brampton agreement would also connect to a much broader public support program worth up to $15 billion for the NextStar Energy battery project in Windsor. If that link is confirmed, the issue would end up involving a significant part of Stellantis’ entire industrial presence in Canada, with implications that would go far beyond the fate of one factory.

On the employment side, the plant employed about 3,000 workers, and the original agreement also included precise commitments on maintaining employment levels, investing in research and development, and working with universities and training centers. For now, Stellantis is keeping a cautious position, saying that Brampton remains in an operational suspension state and that discussions with the government are continuing through a confidential dispute-resolution process. The future of the plant, however, appears more and more shaped not only by internal industrial evaluations but also by the weight of commitments already formalized with Ottawa.