Stellantis announces more cuts at Brampton assembly plant

Around 20 non-unionized employees at Stellantis’ Brampton plant in Ontario have been placed on mandatory leave starting March 6, 2026, with the suspension potentially lasting up to 55 weeks. The affected workers hold administrative and managerial roles, as the company confirmed to the Brampton Guardian. The length of the measure suggests something more significant than a simple temporary pause linked to short-term production fluctuations.

The Canadian facility occupies a special place in the recent history of the American auto industry. For nearly two decades, the plant produced the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger, three models that defined an entire era of rear-wheel-drive sedans and coupes powered by V8 engines and strong personality. The Challenger, in particular, built between 2008 and 2023, likely became the most recognizable symbol of the modern muscle car. Some versions exceeded 800 horsepower and openly echoed the spirit of American performance cars from the 1970s. Production of all three models ended in 2023, and since then the Brampton plant has entered a period of uncertainty that the recent measures only seem to deepen.

The announced cuts do not currently affect unionized workers, a point Stellantis was careful to highlight. That detail alone, however, does little to clarify the direction the company plans for the site. Stellantis has not explained the reasons behind the decision in detail, nor has it publicly outlined the plant’s next steps. Questions therefore remain about a possible conversion of the facility, a return to a major production role, or a gradual downsizing of the industrial presence in Brampton.

This development takes place within the broader context of a rapidly transforming North American auto industry. Electrification, lineup restructuring and new vehicle platforms continue to reshape a landscape that once seemed stable. Plants that for decades served as industrial pillars now face the need to redefine their role. With a past tied to some of the most iconic American performance models and a present still lacking a clearly defined future, Brampton stands as one of the clearest examples of this transitional moment.