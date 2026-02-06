Stellantis confirms LG Energy Solution will fully acquire NextStar Energy

LG Energy Solution and Stellantis announced a major evolution in their industrial partnership in the battery sector. LG Energy Solution will take full control of NextStar Energy by acquiring the 49% stake previously held by Stellantis. The move marks a new phase for the company, founded in 2022 as a joint venture between the two groups to build a strategic manufacturing base in North America.

Despite the ownership change, NextStar Energy will remain a key player in the development of Canada’s battery industry. The core project continues to focus on the large Windsor plant in Ontario, designed to support the growth of electric mobility and strengthen a solid, competitive local supply chain capable of meeting future demand across the North American market.

LG Energy solution takes full control of NextStar Energy from Stellantis

The two partners made the decision to transfer full ownership jointly, with support from NextStar Energy’s management, aiming to ensure operational continuity and foster sustainable long-term growth. Under the new structure, the company will fully leverage LG Energy Solution’s technological expertise and global industrial experience while expanding its customer base, including in the energy storage systems sector.

The Windsor facility stands as a cornerstone of Canada’s strategy in advanced manufacturing and clean energy. The plant strengthens national production independence, supports the North American supply chain, and reinforces the country’s industrial competitiveness. The project has already attracted more than 5 billion Canadian dollars in investment, employs over 1,300 workers, and targets a workforce of around 2,500 at full capacity.

NextStar Energy will therefore continue to play a central role in the development of the battery manufacturing ecosystem in Canada and across North America, building internal strategic expertise and industrial capability aligned with the evolving needs of the automotive sector and other industries. The completion of the transaction still depends on regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Aerial photo of NextStar Energy in Windsor, Ontario

According to LG Energy Solution, full control of NextStar Energy will allow faster responses to growing demand for batteries and energy storage systems while strengthening its presence in the North American electric vehicle market. Stellantis, for its part, emphasized that the decision will improve the profitability of the Windsor plant and ensure continuity in battery supply for its electric vehicle lineup, in line with the group’s global electrification strategy.

The new ownership structure also represents an important step in strengthening Canada’s role as a key hub for battery production, supporting investment, employment, and long-term industrial development.