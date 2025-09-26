0
Stellantis brings numerous innovations to the 2025 Texas Auto Show

Francesco Armenio
September 26, 2025
Stellantis takes the stage at the 2025 State Fair of Texas with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo in a family-friendly showcase.
Stellantis US

Stellantis has chosen the State Fair of Texas to spotlight Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo, offering visitors a mix of dynamic displays, next-generation vehicles, interactive games, and family-friendly activities. Starting September 26, attendees will experience the very best of the group’s brands, from brand-new debuts to reimagined icons.

Stellantis showcases Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo at the 2025 State Fair of Texas

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Chrysler is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a dedicated area that blends past and future, showcasing the new Pacifica concept car and telling the story of a century of innovation and family-focused design. Dodge, on the other hand, highlights its performance edge with a multi-energy lineup that bridges present and future. The spotlight falls on the new 2026 Charger Scat Pack, powered by a twin-turbo inline-six engine delivering 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and covering the quarter mile in 12.2. This makes it the most powerful model on the market priced under $55,000. Alongside it, the all-electric Charger Daytona demonstrates how the muscle car concept can evolve, boasting 670 hp, a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds, with a launch price of $59,995.

Also featured is the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, offering over six million possible customization combinations across wheels, colors, interiors, and sporty details. It’s designed for those who want family space, track-ready performance, and unmistakable style.

2026 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep is debuting the all-new 2026 Cherokee, a midsize SUV powered by a 1.6-liter turbo hybrid four-cylinder engine, delivering 37 mpg combined and over 500 miles of range on a full tank. Also on display are the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer S, and Compass, complemented by an interactive area combining adventure, off-road fun, and engaging experiences, true to Jeep’s adventurous spirit.

Finally, Alfa Romeo takes the stage with the 2025 Tonale, the Italian brand’s first C-segment SUV, available with either a 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo gas engine or a 285-hp plug-in hybrid capable of traveling up to 33 miles in full-electric mode. Equipped with Uconnect 5 infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems, the Tonale brings Italian design, cutting-edge technology, and sporty driving dynamics to the fair.

With this showcase, Stellantis reaffirms itself as a key player at the State Fair of Texas, offering a blend of tradition, innovation, and entertainment designed to captivate enthusiasts and families alike.