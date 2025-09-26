Stellantis brings numerous innovations to the 2025 Texas Auto Show

Stellantis has chosen the State Fair of Texas to spotlight Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo, offering visitors a mix of dynamic displays, next-generation vehicles, interactive games, and family-friendly activities. Starting September 26, attendees will experience the very best of the group’s brands, from brand-new debuts to reimagined icons.

Stellantis showcases Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo at the 2025 State Fair of Texas

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Chrysler is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a dedicated area that blends past and future, showcasing the new Pacifica concept car and telling the story of a century of innovation and family-focused design. Dodge, on the other hand, highlights its performance edge with a multi-energy lineup that bridges present and future. The spotlight falls on the new 2026 Charger Scat Pack, powered by a twin-turbo inline-six engine delivering 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds and covering the quarter mile in 12.2. This makes it the most powerful model on the market priced under $55,000. Alongside it, the all-electric Charger Daytona demonstrates how the muscle car concept can evolve, boasting 670 hp, a 0-60 mph sprint in 3.3 seconds, and a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds, with a launch price of $59,995.

Also featured is the 2026 Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak, equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, offering over six million possible customization combinations across wheels, colors, interiors, and sporty details. It’s designed for those who want family space, track-ready performance, and unmistakable style.

Jeep is debuting the all-new 2026 Cherokee, a midsize SUV powered by a 1.6-liter turbo hybrid four-cylinder engine, delivering 37 mpg combined and over 500 miles of range on a full tank. Also on display are the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer S, and Compass, complemented by an interactive area combining adventure, off-road fun, and engaging experiences, true to Jeep’s adventurous spirit.

Finally, Alfa Romeo takes the stage with the 2025 Tonale, the Italian brand’s first C-segment SUV, available with either a 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo gas engine or a 285-hp plug-in hybrid capable of traveling up to 33 miles in full-electric mode. Equipped with Uconnect 5 infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems, the Tonale brings Italian design, cutting-edge technology, and sporty driving dynamics to the fair.

With this showcase, Stellantis reaffirms itself as a key player at the State Fair of Texas, offering a blend of tradition, innovation, and entertainment designed to captivate enthusiasts and families alike.