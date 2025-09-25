Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift could be the SUV’s final chapter

The Alfa Romeo Tonale will be refreshed by the end of 2025, with updates mainly focused on the front fascia and interior. The facelift is expected to bring the front design closer to that of the new Junior, while the cabin will receive upgraded technology. The goal is to boost the model’s appeal, recently overshadowed by other highly competitive SUVs in the segment and by Alfa Romeo’s new entry-level model, the Junior. With sales also declining, this update could prove decisive for the Tonale’s future.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: facelift coming in 2025 may be the model’s last

According to some reports, this facelift could be the final evolution of the Tonale, set to be replaced by a successor within just a few years. The new SUV, which will be built at Stellantis’ Melfi plant, is expected to adopt a new name tied to Alfa Romeo’s tradition, along with a completely different design. It is possible that for a short period the Tonale and its successor could coexist in the lineup, offering customers a wider choice.

The Tonale’s successor will be developed on the STLA Medium platform and will feature slightly larger dimensions, with a length close to 4.6 meters. Its design will focus on sportier, more aerodynamic lines, reflecting the brand’s ambition to raise the bar in terms of modernity and performance. The range will include fully electric versions as well as combustion engines, with a Quadrifoglio variant almost certain to join the lineup, an important omission in the current Tonale range.

At the same time, Alfa Romeo is preparing additional models such as an E-segment SUV, aimed primarily at the U.S. market but also destined for Europe, and the possible new Alfetta, the subject of recent speculation.