Ram Rampage Big Horn 2025 debuts in a more accessible version

The Ram Rampage, one of the most popular compact pickup trucks in Brazil, is preparing to expand its lineup. A more accessible version slated for 2025 has been unveiled. This will be called the Big Horn and is a variant designed to make this vehicle more affordable without compromising on the power and performance that have always characterized the range.

Ram Rampage Big Horn 2025: first details revealed for the affordable pickup

The Ram Rampage Big Horn will be the entry-level diesel engine version of the Rampage family. This version is set to be the most economical diesel pickup in the line, proposed specifically to attract a wider clientele. Currently, the most accessible diesel model is the Rebel 2.0 TD, equipped with a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine and offered at a price of around $50,000. The Big Horn, however, promises an even more competitive price for those seeking quality without spending too much.

Among the most significant features of the Rampage Big Horn is the 2.2-liter I-4 turbodiesel engine, capable of developing about 200 horsepower. This powertrain ensures high performance even on difficult terrain. Additionally, the pickup will be equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission from ZF and all-wheel drive, characteristics that enhance the Rampage’s versatility. To keep costs down, the Big Horn will forgo some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The model will offer as standard: digital air conditioning, electric power steering, power windows, central locking, alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, and RamCharger (induction charger for smartphones with integrated cooling system). On the safety front, there are seven airbags, traction and stability control, hill start assist, ISOFIX attachments for child seats, and ABS brakes with electronic brake distribution.

The design of the Rampage Big Horn is distinguished by a front grille with chrome details, black inserts replacing some finishes present on the Laramie version, and a chrome skid plate. On the sides, the pickup will feature 17-inch wheels with a dark finish. The rear will be characterized by a chrome bumper equipped with parking sensors.

Inside, we’ll find seats upholstered in high-quality synthetic materials. The predominant tone of the interior will be gray, applied to both the dashboard and door panels. Completing the cabin equipment is the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 multimedia system, compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.