Stellantis: brake disc dispute in Canada threatens global production

An unprecedented industrial dispute is shaking Stellantis. In the Canadian city of Woodstock, a conflict between the automotive giant and its supplier Peterson Spring has sparked a legal battle that could halt production of key models such as the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. At the center of the controversy lies a component that seems simple but is essential: brake discs.

Stellantis faces major supplier dispute in Canada over brake discs

According to Stellantis, Peterson Spring’s demand for a sharp price increase amounts to outright extortion. The proposed agreement, the group claims, would raise costs by more than $77 million per year, a figure the company calls “unsustainable.” As a result, Stellantis has asked an Ontario court to appoint an independent administrator to temporarily take control of the supplier’s plant and ensure production continuity.

The dispute could force a temporary shutdown of two factories in Michigan, potentially paralyzing the assembly line and causing “massive economic and reputational damage.”

Peterson Spring rejects the accusations, arguing that contracts signed under its previous owner, Germany’s ZF Group, had become economically unviable. “We can’t keep selling at a loss,” said Timothy Soergel, the company’s CEO. “The sustainability of our business must come first.”

The Woodstock case has become a symbol of rising tensions within the global automotive industry, where relentless cost-cutting pressure and increasingly complex supply chains have made the system more fragile than ever. A single broken link can jeopardize entire production lines, with ripple effects for thousands of workers, and for the automakers’ reputation.

At a time when Stellantis is investing billions in the electric transition, the crisis exposes just how fragile the balance between manufacturers and suppliers has become. And as the legal battle unfolds, the entire industry is watching closely, because the stability of a global giant may now hinge on something as small as a brake disc.