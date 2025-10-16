2026 Ram 1500 Lowered shows off 650 HP in a series of striking digital colors

The Ram Trucks brand continues its winning streak in the United States, consolidating its position in the pickup market. After winning four awards at the Texas Truck Rodeo, Ram 1500 models with Hemi V8 engines are recording record numbers, with a sales pace showing no signs of slowing. According to data released by Stellantis, the group’s overall sales in the third quarter grew 6% compared to the previous year, with Jeep up 11% and Ram strongly up 26%.

New Ram 1500 Lowered 650-hp truck gets colorful renders

Ram Heavy Duty, Chassis Cab and ProMaster versions experienced their best quarter of the year, while light-duty pickups registered a 10% increase compared to 2024. The Ram 1500 Hemi, in particular, is one of the most sought-after vehicles: on average, each unit is sold within five days of arriving at the dealership.

Riding the wave of success, Ram has chosen to go further with a project in collaboration with Fox Factory and Mopar Direct Connection. The result is the 2026 Ram 1500 Lowered, a new high-performance pickup designed to revive the appeal of sporty V8 models and challenge direct rivals like the Ford F-150 Lobo and Chevrolet Silverado Yenko SC.

Under the hood returns the iconic 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine, boosted to 650 horsepower thanks to a Whipple supercharger. The chassis adopts a lowered setup by 3 inches at the front and 5.5 at the rear, with Ridetech coilover suspension and a dual-outlet sport exhaust that enhances the unmistakable V8 tone. Completing the package are 22-inch wheels, specific graphics and a series of aesthetic details inspired by the muscle car world.

The official presentation took place in a deliberately dark and minimalist setting, with a black and gold unit that sparked discussion among enthusiasts. Shortly after, the YouTube channel AutoYa created a digital reconstruction of the model, showing how it could appear in a range of additional colors, including versions reminiscent of the historic Ram SRT-10.

While offering supercar performance, the new 2026 Ram 1500 Lowered remains more accessible than rivals like the Ford F-150 Raptor R. The starting price is set at $89,995, including $2,595 destination charges. Among the few available options are all-wheel drive, offered at $4,000, and leather interiors.