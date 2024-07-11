Stellantis Betim: the plant celebrates its first 48 years of operation

Inaugurated in 1976, the Stellantis Betim Automotive Hub celebrated its 48th anniversary on July 9th and reaffirms its legacy in Minas Gerais as a leading reference in automotive technology in the Brazilian market and a benchmark among Stellantis’ largest plants in the world. In nearly five decades, more than 17.5 million vehicles have been produced, of which over 4 million have been exported to 37 countries. In addition to its impressive production capacity, the Betim plant has also contributed to relaunching the economy of Minas Gerais, consolidating the state’s industrialization. Today, the plant brings together more than 120 suppliers from the surrounding region and employs 16,000 people, more than half of the company’s workforce in South America.

Over 17.5 million vehicles have been produced in Betim in 48 years

Now it is preparing for the expansion of the new engine line, which will produce for Stellantis’ future launches in the region, including products equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology. The first models with this technology are expected to arrive on the market by the end of this year.

The new engine line expands the production capacity of the Betim automotive complex to 1.1 million engines per year and has been designed to produce high-efficiency, low-emission flexible engines that will be associated with hybridization technologies, consolidating Brazil as a global market and a reference point in the development of powertrains and Bio-Hybrid technology. R$ 454 million were invested in its implementation.

In addition, a contribution of R$ 14 billion in investments from 2025 to 2030 for the Stellantis de Betim Automotive Hub has recently been announced, the largest investment in the history of the Minas Gerais factory. The amount is part of the R$ 32 billion investment cycle from 2025 to 2030 announced by Stellantis for South America, which will guide the launch of 40 new products, 8 powertrains, as well as the development of new bio-hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies for the entire automotive chain and new strategic business opportunities.

“The Betim Automotive Hub continues to attract new industries to its surroundings, strengthening the value chain, reinforcing regional economic development and generating a positive social impact on income, education, health and safety. With this new investment of R$ 14 billion, we will carry forward the incredible legacy of this factory, directing its value to renew our product line, develop new technologies and generate new jobs,” emphasizes Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis for South America.

Today, six Fiat models are produced at the Betim plant, such as the Strada, the sales leader in the country, Argo, Mobi, Pulse, Fastback and the Fiorino, as well as the Peugeot Partner Rapid.

The Betim Hub is also the largest engine production center in Latin America. Currently, the plant produces Fire and Firefly engines, as well as the GSE Turbo families. The entire structure is part of an industrial complex that occupies an area of 2.2 million square meters, with more than 900 thousand square meters of built-up area.

The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim has 100% technological autonomy in South America to fully meet all the development stages of new vehicles, with a high level of quality and excellence. These are strategic spaces that bring together more than 2,000 engineers, designers and technicians, responsible for giving mechanical shape and functionality to ideas, concepts and projects.

Among the strategic areas is the Stellantis Tech Center, which brings together more than 60 laboratories and is a fundamental part of the vehicle creation process. The product development center further refines Stellantis’ ability to operate in all phases, from the design, development and testing of world-class vehicles in South America. The space represents innovation, technology and, above all, people. With the union of these three factors, Stellantis has anticipated the future of consumers, offering modernity, performance and safety. The Tech Center is made up of the Safety Center, the Virtual Center and the Development Center.

The Safety Center is today Stellantis’ most modern crash test center and represents the company’s commitment in South America. The space aims to guarantee the legal and necessary certifications in all projects developed and applied for Stellantis brands to provide the customer with products with the highest performance in vehicle safety.

With an area of 7,600 square meters and a 130-meter track, the Safety Center is capable of conducting impact tests of up to 4 tons. The center utilizes international standard tests to cover all approvals and tests required by independent non-governmental agencies. Additionally, physical tests are conducted on-site, simulating a wide range of scenarios to evaluate the vehicle’s structure, safety belts, and airbags.

This strategic area houses 450 employees and provides comprehensive support infrastructure. It serves as a hub where ideas, projects, and technical concepts are evaluated for their economic and production feasibility. Professionals from various disciplines, including Project, Design, Purchasing, Production, and Finance, collaborate in the Development Center to develop the business case for new vehicles. The Virtual Center and its laboratories conduct virtual validations of the project as it progresses, ensuring that the development process aligns with the overall vision. The Production team, meanwhile, develops the necessary equipment and prepares for the industrialization and future production of the new vehicle.