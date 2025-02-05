Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real celebrates 24 years of operation

Inaugurated on February 1, 2001, the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real is celebrating 24 years in business, reaffirming its legacy in Rio de Janeiro as a benchmark in quality and innovation in the automotive industry.

Stellantis Automotive Hub Porto Real celebrates 24 years

With more than two decades of history, the plant located in the south of Rio de Janeiro stands out for its pioneering role in the state’s automotive sector, being Rio de Janeiro’s first automobile factory. During this period, more than 2.4 million engines and about 1.9 million vehicles have been produced, divided among 16 different models of the Citroën and Peugeot brands, starting with the iconic Peugeot 206 and Citroën Xsara Picasso. Currently, the models that make up the C-Cubed family are produced in Porto Real: Citroën C3, Aircross and Basalt.

The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real has enhanced the use of the state’s ports and airports for export, import and customs clearance of machinery and equipment. Since its inception, Polo has already exported more than 370,000 vehicles, mainly to Latin American countries. This performance has secured it the Rio Galeão Award for Logistics Efficiency in several years, as well as numerous other awards along the way, including 15 Firjan awards as the largest exporter from the State of Rio de Janeiro to Mercosur.

“We have built an extraordinary history during the 24 years of the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real, which is proudly a benchmark in terms of quality and innovation in the national industry,” he said. “With the recently announced investments, we will continue to accelerate to deliver new iconic products made in Rio de Janeiro,” celebrates Francis Jorge, Plant Manager of the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real.

Local investment

To further boost the growth of the Porto Real Automotive Hub, Stellantis announced last year a record R$3 billion investment in the factory in the state of Rio de Janeiro from 2025 to 2030. This figure is part of the largest investment cycle in the history of the automotive industry in South America announced by the company, with an investment of R$32 billion to launch 40 new products and 8 powertrains.

Through this investment, Porto Real will strengthen its multi-brand capabilities and expand its production capacity. Earlier this year, Stellantis announced the opening of 300 new positions at the plant, strengthening the workforce in the region.

“Every day we are reinforcing our commitment to the Porto Real Automotive Hub, whether through new investments, hiring or new partnerships in the region,” he said. “We see a promising future for our Rio de Janeiro plant with our CMP platform, which through different variants, offers great flexibility and can be used in models of various Stellantis brands, and is also compatible with thermal, hybrid and electric engines,” celebrates Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis President for South America.

The Porto Real Automotive Hub continues to receive steady investment, and since 2011 more than R$10 billion has been invested in new product development, research and development, and modernization of the industrial unit’s facilities, systems, and equipment. The industrial complex currently attracts more than 200 suppliers, with a focus on auto parts companies and suppliers of services essential to the production process. The factory is also responsible for 1,800 direct jobs in the plant.

Training and employment programs

In addition to driving industrial transformation and strengthening the region’s economy, the Porto Real Automotive Hub is based on the pillars of people empowerment, welfare, and education. Since its arrival in the municipality, Stellantis has been committed to supporting the educational development of young people and providing opportunities for their first employment.

Among the company’s main socio-educational programs are Formare and Dupla Escola, initiatives that reinforce this commitment through vocational qualification and job placement.

Created and implemented in collaboration with the IOCHPE Foundation, the Formare Program targets young people aged 17 to 18 in situations of economic and social vulnerability. Its main objective is to provide vocational training to high school students regularly enrolled in public schools and residing in the region where the Industrial Cluster is located.

The project began at the unit in 2008 and has already qualified more than 200 students. Of these, 43 percent have entered the formal labor market and 31 percent have obtained opportunities directly at the Stellantis plant in Porto Real, reinforcing the program’s positive impact on professional inclusion and local community development.

The Stellantis Dupla Escola program is an initiative implemented in collaboration with the State Education Department (SEEDUC), RioSolidário, and SENAI. The program offers technical training in Electrical Engineering for high school students in the state network, at CIEP 493 (Integrated Center for Public Education).

To make the project feasible, Stellantis made improvements to the infrastructure of CIEP 493, turning it into a technical school. The initiative provides quality vocational training to students selected on the basis of their academic performance. In recent years, the program has helped more than 300 students, preparing them for new opportunities in the job market.