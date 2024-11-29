Stellantis opens enrollment for ‘2025 Formare’ program in Porto Real

Implemented in collaboration with the Iochpe Foundation, the program will offer the course Industrial Automotive Operations Assistant . Registration can be completed until December 15 .

Stellantis and Fundação Iochpe together for 2025 Formare program

This was announced today by Media Stellantis in its official press release. Among the many benefits, courses and opportunities, the automaker offers the opportunity to qualify as an operations assistant. By enrolling in the Formare program, even people who have fewer opportunities to invest in their education can receive a scholarship and many other benefits to fully enjoy the Formare program. In fact, enrollment is now open for the 2025 class of the Formare Program , aimed at the professional qualification of young people in situations of economic and social vulnerability. Implemented in collaboration with Fundação Iochpe, the program will offer the Industrial Automotive Operations Assistant course in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro. Registration can be done until December 15, through the of Fundação Iochpe .

Those interested in participating in the selection must have been born between 2006 and 2008, have attended or completed high school at a public school, have a family income not exceeding a minimum per capita wage, and not have previously participated in vocational courses.

Among the benefits that will be offered to students are scholarships, meals, uniforms, transportation assistance, educational materials for use during the course, group life insurance, outpatient medical care, and individual and collective protective equipment.

About the Formare program

The Formare program, developed at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real, is based on the dedication of company employees acting as volunteer educators. With an innovative pedagogical practice in line with the demands of the labor market, the project has corporate volunteering as its central pillar. Its main goal is to provide vocational training to young people between the ages of 17 and 18 who are residents of the region, preparing them to experience the industrial environment and have their first work experience.

Stellantis has maintained a strong partnership with Fundação Iochpe since 2008, which has already resulted in the qualification of more than 200 students. Of these, 43 percent have entered the formal labor market and 31 percent have obtained opportunities directly at the Stellantis factory in Porto Real, reinforcing the program’s positive impact on professional inclusion and local community development.

The class that completes the course in December 2024 will be the 13th formed by the initiative, solidifying Stellantis’ commitment to talent development and the promotion of vocational training in the region. The selection process will take place online and registrations can be made on the website: https://ava.fiochpe.org.br/course/view.php?id=398 .