Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real celebrates 1 million Citroën vehicles produced

Earlier this year, 300 new hires were announced for the Polo, and Stellantis is planning new vacancies for the future. There will be five new suppliers, two of which will be installed within the park by 2026 . The factory will receive R$3 billion in investment over the next few years to reaffirm its multi-brand capabilities, expand production, and strengthen the region’s supply chain and technology . Basalt, Aircross and C3, Citroën’s affordable and technological products, are currently produced in Porto Real

1 million Citroën vehicles produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real

Porto Real, May 19, 2025 – The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro, is celebrating 1 million Citroën vehicles produced. Today, a new family of technological and affordable Citroën products, including the Basalt, Aircross, and C3, are made in the Hub. In recent years, several iconic models have been produced at the plant.

In addition to the production milestone, Stellantis celebrates a promising future for the Porto Real Automotive Hub, which will already receive R$3 billion in investment between 2025 and 2030. With this investment, the plant will reaffirm its multi-brand capabilities, expand production, and strengthen the region’s supply chain and technology. Five new suppliers will be added, two of which will be installed within the park by 2026.

“Today we celebrate an important production milestone for Stellantis and Citroën at our automotive hub in Porto Real. Reaching this milestone reinforces the strategic importance of the plant for Stellantis in South America and paves the way for a promising future,” said Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

“In recent years we have produced several iconic models that have brought us this far, with a new family of products recognized for their excellent performance, technology, and affordability, which support Citroën’s growth in South America,” points out Felipe Daemon, Citroën brand vice president for South America.

300 new hires for King’s Landing facility and planning other future positions

Earlier this year, 300 new hires were announced for the King’s Landing facility, and Stellantis is planning other positions for the future. This expansion is part of the company’s investment plan for the factory. With the R$3 billion invested in this new round, added to the contributions made to the Porto Real Automotive Hub since 2011, the automotive plant in the southern part of Rio de Janeiro will have received more than R$13 billion. The amount is earmarked for new product development, research and development and modernization of the industrial unit’s facilities, systems and equipment.