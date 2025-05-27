Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana breaks export records in April, celebrates historic milestone in Pernambuco

The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana, Pernambuco, recorded the highest shipment volume since its opening in 2015, with 7,194 units exported in April alone.

Stellantis South American market, April 2025 registration and export results

Goiana, May 26, 2025 – Stellantis’ April 2025 results set new records, both in terms of registration volume in the South American market and vehicle exports from Brazil.

The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana, Pernambuco, recorded the highest shipment volume since its opening in 2015, with 7,194 units exported in April alone. This year, the plant exported a total of 17,479 vehicles between January and April, strengthening the competitiveness and diversification of Stellantis’ portfolio on the international stage.

The most representative model of this performance was the Jeep Compass, responsible for 36 percent of April exports. It was followed by the Jeep Renegade (27 percent), Fiat Toro (19 percent), Ram Rampage (12 percent) and Jeep Commander (7 percent).

10 years of the Goiana Automotive Hub

“In the month in which we celebrate 10 years of the Goiana Automotive Hub, we have reached this milestone that confirms we are on the right track. The export market remains vibrant and our vehicles are gaining more and more space in strategic countries. This performance is the result of the excellence of our production process in Brazil, which demonstrates the competitiveness of our models and the high level of commitment of our teams,” says Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

With an installed capacity that can produce up to 280 thousand vehicles per year, the Goiana Automotive Hub has established itself as one of the most modern and sustainable Stellantis hubs in the world. The unit integrates state-of-the-art technologies and is responsible for the production of strategic models of the Jeep, Fiat and Ram brands, which stand out both in the domestic market and in exports to various international destinations. In addition, the complex plays a key role in the economic and social development of the region, contributing to the industrialization of Pernambuco and generating employment, income and innovation in the Brazilian northeast.