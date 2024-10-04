Stellantis’ automated calls spark UAW controversy

The controversy is coming in mutual accusations and escalating tensions on the labor front. At the heart of the problems is allegedly a campaign of automated calls (‘robocalls’) launched by Stellantis to influence workers’ vote on a possible strike. This caused firm opposition from the UAW, which denounced a clear violation of workers’ rights and an attempt to contaminate union democracy.

Robocalls published by UAW to the detriment of Stellantis

The UAW made public a video that documented the real existence of these calls, during which Stellantis urges its employees to vote against the strike. What also seems to make matters worse is that the calls highlighted alarmist scenarios and threats of job loss. The UAW president, Shawn Fain, called this action an act of “intimidation” and was quick to accuse Stellantis management of acting with great fear in the face of the possibility of a possible strike.

The decision taken by Stellantis to implement the ‘robocall initiative’ was interpreted by many quarters as a signal that it wanted to deal with the diatribe with the unions in a particularly harsh manner. The UAW, on the other hand, has pointed out that this course of action by the car company is a stark contrast to what should be sound principles of civil and constructive negotiation. In fact, the union believes that robocalls only serve to divide workers among themselves and weaken their position as already precarious.

Increasing tensions over Stellantis’ decisions

The tensions between both parties have further increased following the announcement made by Stellantis that it will withdraw some of the commitments that had been made earlier. For example, there is talk of the reopening of the Belvidere plant and the production of the Dodge Durango in Detroit. These decisions have, of course, created strong reactions from the UAW, which has accused the company of acting completely unfairly, and putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Therefore, to address this situation, the UAW organized a demonstration and march of workers at the local union headquarters. The intent of this initiative is to express their determination to defend workers’ rights and to obtain an agreement that is fair to both sides and sustainable. Also as we have discussed on previous occasions, the union has appealed to its members to vote in favor of the strike authorization. This is a factor that underscores the importance of collective action to counter corporate policies that are hurting workers.

Large-scale public debate in America

The vicissitudes between UAW and Stellantis, which have been characterizing the U.S. automotive market for several weeks, has ended up creating a public debate of surreal proportions. On the one hand, we see Stellantis claiming that it is acting solely in the company’s interest and wants to ensure its competitiveness in the global market. From the other side, the UAW accuses the company of prioritizing only profits while disregarding the position of workers and jeopardizing the future of local communities.

The ramifications of this dispute, which seems to have no end, could have a significant impact on the entire automotive industry. Obviously, this could generate possible repercussions on production, employment and the U.S. economy.