Is the legendary SRT badge set to return in Dodge’s muscle car future?

Recent rumors surrounding the Dodge brand are igniting enthusiasm among muscle car enthusiasts, fueling hopes for a sensational return to the glorious Hemi engine. Speculation is becoming increasingly insistent, especially after Ram officially announced the return of the beloved V8 under the hood of its 1500 pickups, a move that has generated great excitement in the brand’s enthusiast community.

Bill Goldberg calls for Dodge SRT return as Hemi engine comeback rumors intensify

Riding this nostalgic wave is the legendary Bill Goldberg, former brand ambassador and iconic figure for fans of Mopar culture. Through a video released on his social channels, Goldberg urged the community to join the cause, explicitly asking Dodge to restore the beloved SRT (Street and Racing Technology) division, discontinued in 2023.

With his charisma, the former WWE champion concluded the message with a thunderous burnout aboard a Challenger, accompanied by the hashtag #BringBackSRT, which immediately went viral. For those who don’t know, Goldberg was one of the main faces of the last great “Last Call” campaign, the one that marked the end of production of models with the Hemi engine. His request, therefore, is not just a cry of passion, but could also conceal a potential marketing teaser orchestrated by Dodge, according to many industry observers.

The theory finds fertile ground also thanks to TK’s Garage, one of the most reliable sources for Dodge previews, which confirmed how this video could represent a strategic move to test public reaction in view of a possible return of thermal muscle cars.

Despite no official confirmations having arrived yet, the signals are unmistakable. Ram has demonstrated that an adaptation of the platform designed for the Hurricane engine to house a Hemi again is possible, and similar rumors are circulating for the future Charger as well. High-performance V8 engines seem not to have said their last word. If Dodge really wanted to revive the sporting soul of SRT, this would be the perfect time to do it.