Stellantis: Antonio Filosa CEO? Resistance from PSA and the unknown China

Antonio Filosa new CEO to replace Carlos Tavares? Former FCA supports him, but former PSAs oppose him

The announcement of Antonio Filosa as the next CEO of Stellantis, replacing Carlos Tavares, is creating buzz. The appointment is expected in the coming weeks, with a first meeting of the new CEO already scheduled before the end of June. But while former FCA Group members seem to be enthusiastically supporting his candidacy, significant opposition is emerging among executives from PSA.

Antonio Filosa as first choice for Stellantis CEO position but with disagreements

Antonio Filosa is in pole position for the position of CEO of Stellantis, but his nomination is encountering some obstacles. As anticipated above, although his candidacy is strongly supported by former FCA members, concerns and even some opposition are emerging from former PSA executives.

Further complicating the picture is the “neutral,” or not entirely favorable, position of the Chinese component of the board, which joined the group after the deal with Leapmotor. This situation suggests that the road for Filosa may be more uphill than expected, making his appointment less of a foregone conclusion.

Alternative scenarios for Stellantis leadership: who after Filosa?

In case Filosa’s candidacy does not materialize, two alternatives are already emerging. The first is a senior American executive with solid experience in the Silicon Valley technology sector. The second, decidedly more remote, would be Luca de Meo, current CEO of Renault Group. The latter option, however, appears almost unfeasible, since de Meo had already declined a similar offer a few months ago.

And while Antonio Filosa’s name remains at the top of the list for the Stellantis CEO chair, options considered in the past are now ruled out. For example, the candidacy of Wayne Griffiths, former CEO of Seat and Cupra until last March 31, with whom there were also negotiations months ago, is no longer in play.

Filosa’s arrival, if confirmed, will trigger a series of internal changes. It is rumored that Luca Napolitano will take over as director of the Extended Europe Region, succeeding Jean-Philippe Imparato. The latter, in fact, will retire despite having been among the first names considered to succeed Carlos Tavares. Stellantis, in short, is about to undergo a profound renewal at its top and we look forward to learning who will be at the helm to take the automotive giant forward.