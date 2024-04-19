Will Renault’s CEO Luca de Meo become the new Stellantis boss?

In recent days, there has been speculation that Carlos Tavares could leave Stellantis when his contract expires in 2026. It is currently unclear whether the current CEO will renew his contract and remain at the helm of the automotive group. However, French and German media are now reporting that the next CEO of Stellantis will be Luca de Meo, the CEO of Renault.

Luca de Meo is the possible successor to Carlos Tavares?

According to Les Echos and Automobilwoche, Stellantis is interested in making the current CEO of the French group the successor to Carlos Tavares, if he decides to leave Stellantis at the end of his term. Les Echos reports that Stellantis chairman John Elkann is prepared to make a substantial offer to de Meo to convince him to move to his company.

De Meo‘s contract with Renault is expiring, but the French group would like to convince him to stay for another 4 years with a substantial increase in his salary. This was anticipated by the chairman of the French group, Jean-Dominique Senard, who has already urged shareholders to vote in favor of a salary increase for their CEO. Therefore, barring any surprises, de Meo’s future should still be with Renault.

However, according to some rumors, although Tavares would like to spend more time with his family and pursue his hobbies, he could renew his contract for another 4 years to complete the “Dare Forward 2030” program. After that, he could make way for another CEO to continue with Stellantis’ goals. We can only wait for further news on this matter and see what Tavares and Stellantis decide to do.