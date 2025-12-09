Stellantis announces major 2026 upgrades for its automotive hubs in Brazil

During its year-end event in Brazil, Stellantis delivered a very positive review of 2025 and outlined a development-rich outlook for 2026. The group confirmed that next year will play a decisive role in further strengthening its industrial presence in the country. Several key initiatives are expected to have a significant impact on the entire local organization.

Stellantis: major investments in Brazil and new models planned for 2026

The Goiana production hub, in the state of Pernambuco, will stand at the center of this new phase. Here, Stellantis will start producing four new models equipped with bio-hybrid technology. This technology was developed directly in Brazil to meet local market needs. In addition, the arrival of Leapmotor models in 2026 will further confirm the group’s strategy of industrial localization and technology transfer in South America.

The Porto Real plant, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, is also preparing for a strong growth phase. After confirming production of the new Jeep Avenger, the site will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2026 with the introduction of a second production shift. This move will support volumes for the new Jeep SUV and locally built Citroën models. At the same time, it will create new skilled jobs and bring economic benefits to the surrounding area.

The year 2026 will also carry strong symbolic value for the Betim industrial complex in Minas Gerais and for Fiat. Both will celebrate fifty years of activity in Brazil. In that same year, production of a completely new model for the domestic market will begin. With more than 18 million vehicles already produced, Betim remains one of Stellantis’ most important sites worldwide.

Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America, highlighted how in 2025 the group consolidated its leadership from a commercial, industrial, and strategic standpoint. The growth achieved also strengthened investment capacity across individual brands. Zola further underlined how electrification is helping expand the customer base. At the same time, strong local production autonomy remains a central pillar of the regional strategy.

The development plan includes total investments of 32 billion Brazilian reais. This represents the largest investment ever made by Stellantis in South America. By 2026, the group plans 16 new product launches or updates. These include six models using Bio-Hybrid technology, which has already surpassed 50,000 units produced thanks to vehicles such as the Fiat Pulse, Fastback, Peugeot 208 Hybrid, and 2008 Hybrid.

At the same time, Argentina and Uruguay remain key pillars of the group’s strategy. In Córdoba, production of the Ram Dakota has started to mark the 30th anniversary of the pickup hub. In Uruguay, Stellantis continues to strengthen its position in the commercial vehicle sector with the Jumpy, Expert, and the new Fiat Ducato range.