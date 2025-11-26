Jeep Avenger: debut date revealed for Brazil

The Jeep Avenger was one of the standout stars of the 2025 São Paulo Motor Show and is now preparing for its official debut on the Brazilian market, scheduled for May. Production will take place at the Porto Real plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where models such as the Citroën C3, Aircross and Basalt are already built. For Brazil, the lineup will be offered in the Altitude, Longitude, 85th Anniversary and Sahara trims.

Jeep Avenger set for Brazil debut after strong showing in São Paulo

Regardless of the version, the Avenger will always feature a 12-volt mild-hybrid system paired with the Turbo 200 Flex engine. Power output will vary depending on the fuel used, with 130 horsepower on ethanol and 125 horsepower on gasoline, while torque will remain unchanged at 20.4 kgfm. The transmission will be a CVT with seven simulated ratios.

The Avenger is the first Jeep built on the PSA-derived CMP platform. Despite this technical base, the SUV retains a design clearly inspired by the brand’s tradition, with more squared-off lines reminiscent of the Renegade. The front end features horizontal headlights similar to those of the Compass and the classic seven-slot grille, which remains one of Jeep’s strongest identity elements. The bumper combines an upper body-colored section with a lower black area, while the large air intake adopts a honeycomb-pattern grille.

The side view highlights rounded wheel arches with extended protective cladding along the doors and a black strip running along the entire lower perimeter of the vehicle, reinforcing the image of a compact yet rugged SUV. At the rear, the horizontal taillights stand out with a light signature reminiscent of the latest Renegade facelift, while the license plate is integrated into the tailgate.

Expectations for the Avenger’s arrival in Brazil are very high, especially in light of its outstanding results in Europe. In many countries it consistently ranks at the top of its segment, and in Italy in particular it has become not only the best-selling Jeep but also the top-selling SUV overall. Now it remains to be seen whether it can replicate the same success on the Brazilian market as well.