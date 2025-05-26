Stellantis and Renault, exclusion fusion but potential for strategic alliance

A new hypothesis of a strategic collaboration between Stellantis and Renault is resurfacing with insistence. Although analysts are ruling out an outright merger, the interesting prospect of a targeted alliance is looming.

The idea circulating is that of an “Airbus of the car,” a partnership model that would allow the two giants to tackle the complexities of the industry. Such an arrangement could focus on key aspects such as technology sharing and the development of new platforms, without affecting the autonomy of individual brands. This possible alliance reflects the need for major manufacturers to find new synergies to navigate a market undergoing profound transformation, where innovation and competitiveness are more crucial than ever.

Stellantis and Renault: an alliance could emerge according to some analysts

While the possibility of a merger between Stellantis and Renault seems ruled out by some observers, the idea of a strategic alliance is gaining momentum. Renault CEO Luca de Meo himself has suggested that a collaboration with a European perspective could make real sense.

Stellantis, grappling with the search for a new CEO since December 2024, is going through a period of uncertainty. Its vast and sometimes fragmented brand portfolio, with historic names such as Lancia, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo struggling to find a clear direction, poses a significant challenge.

Renault, in contrast, appears more solid. The success of models such as the Scenic E-Tech and the new Renault 5 testifies to its vitality. The French manufacturer stands out for the quality of its products and forward-looking technological choices. In addition to flagship brands such as Dacia and the electric icons (R5, R4), Renault also holds Horse, a joint venture with Geely. This partnership focuses on the development of hybrid and hydrogen propulsion systems, which could prove crucial to the future of the automotive industry.

Despite the potential benefits, such a union would remain complex, given the already large structure of Stellantis. However, technological synergies, particularly those related to Horse, could be a key factor in the success of any alliance.

The possible collaboration between Renault and Stellantis could revolutionize the European automotive industry. Instead of a full merger, the idea is to focus on a shared technology platform. This strategy would allow the two automakers to cooperate on components, software, and research facilities while maintaining their corporate independence.

An “Airbus of the car” evoked by Renault CEO

Renault CEO Luca de Meo evoked a model similar to the “Airbus of the car,” an alliance also open to other European players such as Volkswagen. The primary goal of this collaboration is to strengthen the competitiveness of the European automotive industry. Indeed, the market is increasingly dynamic, with China making rapid progress in innovation thanks to an integrated system and state support.

This partnership between Renault and Stellantis would be a concrete and strategic response to global pressure. In an increasingly fierce competitive environment, “guerrilla wars” between brands are no longer sustainable. Instead, it is strategic partnerships that shape the future. For the time being, however, we await the appointment of the new head of Stellantis to see how this potential alliance will evolve.