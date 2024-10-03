Carlos Tavares considers 2026 retirement, addresses Stellantis and Renault merger talk

Recently, discussions have begun about what could be the future of Stellantis and, in particular, who might be Carlos Tavares’ successor. The Portuguese manager’s contract expires in January 2026, and consequently, Chairman John Elkann has already started to test the waters, looking for a potential replacement. Potential, because there’s also the possibility that Tavares could be reconfirmed to lead the automotive group, currently in extreme difficulty, beyond 2030.

However, during a visit to Peugeot‘s historic plant in Sochaux, France, he spoke about both his possible future as CEO of the Group and rumors about a potential merger between Stellantis and Renault. According to Tavares, the contract expiration in 2026 could represent an excellent “option” to enjoy retirement.

Carlos Tavares discussed the possibility of looking towards retirement

The Portuguese manager has indeed opened up to the possibility of retiring when his mandate ends, which will happen in just over a year. During the visit to Sochaux, he admitted that in 2026 he would be 68 years old, from his point of view “a reasonable age to retire. Consequently, my replacement is already an option,” he declared. “If you ask my wife, she’ll tell you it’s a necessity on her part. I’m a good husband,” added the CEO who has been leading Stellantis since 2021.

Tavares also immediately clarified that he will maintain his position “until the end of the mandate,” backed by unwavering support from Stellantis’ Board of Directors. Despite this, at Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills, there will be a long-planned meeting in a few days where the future of the automotive Group will be discussed, including the CEO position from 2026 onwards.

During the visit to the Sochaux plant, Carlos Tavares also discussed the difficulties in the U.S. market. The Portuguese admitted that these issues will be resolved well before his contract expires in 2026. In recent days, the sales results in the United States for the third quarter of 2024 were revealed: these show a 20% drop compared to 2023. This only puts further pressure on his position as CEO.

Tavares also wanted to curb rumors about a possible merger between Stellantis and Renault, saying it’s “pure speculation.” It’s not the first time a potential merger between the two companies has been discussed, but Tavares no longer wants to hear about it.