Stellantis and Ferrari: Elkann unveils future plans

John Elkann unveils the distinct but complementary strategies of the two Italian brands. As Ferrari continues to dominate the luxury segment, Stellantis focuses on transitioning to electric mobility and exploring new technologies such as hydrogen.

Global automaker John Elkann, one of the most prominent figures on the global automotive scene, recently laid out guidelines for what the future of Stellantis and Ferrari could look like. During a recent interview with CNBC, the chairman of the two automotive giants wanted to emphasize the importance of sustainability and innovation, thus opening up new and further scenarios for the entire industry.

Elkann, during the interview, also wanted to pay tribute to the figure of his grandfather, Gianni Agnelli, as well as his mentor Sergio Marchionne. As a matter of fact, he inherited from both of them a great deep passion for the world of cars and an entirely strategic long-term and almost always winning vision. The entrepreneur also recalled how Marchionne in his time had always imagined what it would be like to have an Italian luxury hub, a dream that today, with Ferrari and Maserati, has been largely realized.

Ferrari tops with orders, Stellantis looks to hydrogen for electric transition

Speaking of Ferrari, Elkann was keen to put a strong emphasis on the success that the business model that is based on back orders has found, which with its way of working can guarantee greater and more precise predictability and also great exclusivity. the Maranello-based manufacturer, indeed, is continuing to record very important numbers, real records that are also being achieved thanks to the recent presentation of the 12Cilindri car.

While Ferrari most absolutely represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance, Stellantis in turn faces much more complex challenges. Indeed, the group is particularly busy working on the transition to electric mobility and the strong need to reduce emissions. Indeed, Elkann reiterated the group’s commitment to pursue a sustainability strategy with many efforts, while also trying to explore more alternative solutions such as hydrogen may be. This would be a technology that may even be able to revolutionize the entire auto industry in the years to come.

Therefore, Elkann’s statement on hydrogen opens up new possibilities for Stellantis. This technology, even though it is still in the developmental stage at the moment, is capable of offering significant potential in the details of range and recharging times for cars. This would turn into a viable alternative to batteries for long-distance and heavy-duty vehicles. Stellantis’ efforts in this field certainly highlights the great will that the group is trying to put in place for what is the current energy revolution that we are currently experiencing.

John Elkann therefore wanted to outline an ambitious roadmap for Stellantis and Ferrari, putting very important factors such as sustainability and innovation at the center of the company’s strategy. A commitment for both brands that we will surely see as major players in the coming years.