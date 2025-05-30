Stellantis and Amazon: collaboration comes to an end, goodbye SmartCockpit

It appears that the agreement between Stellantis and Amazon for automotive software development has come to its natural conclusion. This collaboration, initiated more than three years ago, aimed to revolutionize the driving experience through significant technological innovation in Stellantis brands’ vehicles.

The SmartCockpit project, in particular, which aimed to strengthen the technological approach and improve the in-vehicle experience, now looks set to be developed by Stellantis on a different basis, potentially with a different operating system.

Despite the conclusion of this specific agreement, Reuters reports that Stellantis and Amazon will maintain a strategic partnership. In fact, the two companies will continue to collaborate on several other initiatives, confirming a bond that goes beyond a single software project.

SmartCockpit: end of a collaboration between Amazon and the automotive industry

The SmartCockpit project, centered on Amazon’s proprietary technology, has proven to be a significant friction point between technology and automotive companies globally. Reuters recently reported that the decision to end the collaboration on dedicated software development was made by consensus between the parties involved.

Initially, in early 2022, the project to develop a software architecture between Stellantis and Amazon was received with considerable enthusiasm by both companies. The main goal was to create advanced functionality that would turn the automobile into a true extension of the home environment, enabling comprehensive management of the parameters and tools typically found in modern homes. However, the recent conclusion of the deal highlights the challenges inherent in merging such different industries.

Initially, the partnership between Stellantis and Amazon, announced in January 2022, promised great strides in the automotive sector. For Stellantis, the goal was to assimilate the approach of emerging manufacturers, while Amazon aimed to expand the adoption of its software to a growing number of automakers. The exCEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, had expressed a clear intention to make the car interior a desirable place, “even when you are not driving.”

Unexpected challenges in Software development

However, as emerged for other companies in the industry, software management proved more complex than expected for Stellantis as well. Hopes for rapid integration were largely dashed, highlighting how the link between software and automobiles represents one of the biggest challenges for today’s manufacturers. Indeed, the increasing amount of software-based functionality means that technology costs are rising significantly.

Regions still not clarified

Although the precise reasons for the termination of the SmartCockpit project between Stellantis and Amazon have not been fully clarified, both parties said they will focus on solutions that “deliver value to our joint customers and better align with our evolving strategies,” as reported by Reuters.

Stellantis, with its wide range of models from 14 brands and a complex global supplier network, faces unique challenges in implementing new types of software. The commercial launch of SmartCockpit, initially planned for late 2024 to early 2025 within the “ABC platform” (which included the STLA Brain and Autodrive systems), will not happen as originally agreed. The agreement called for Stellantis to pay Amazon for access to the software and maintenance fees, while Amazon would pay incentive fees for services such as subscribing to music services through the vehicles.

Despite the termination of the SmartCockpit project, Stellantis will continue its partnership with Amazon to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud systems. This means that the group will continue to use AWS for data storage and updating across its entire range, and Alexa will remain available on some models of Stellantis brands. Interestingly, Stellantis is also considering continuing the development of the SmartCockpit project based on a different operating system, such as that offered by Google’s Android platform.