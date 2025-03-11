Stellantis tests STLA AutoDrive technology in the US

A heavily camouflaged Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (WL74) prototype was recently photographed during road tests on Detroit’s highway arteries. The images, released by Moparinsiders, show the vehicle near the Chrysler Technical Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, signaling an intensification of Stellantis‘ activities in the autonomous driving field.

Stellantis accelerates autonomous driving development

According to expert analyses, the vehicle could be equipped with an evolved version of the STLA AutoDrive system, designed to exceed the already advanced capabilities currently available in production models. This development would represent a strategic step for Stellantis, determined to strengthen its competitive position in a rapidly transforming sector.

The current STLA AutoDrive 1.0 system already offers SAE Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities (hands-free and eyes-off) up to 60 km/h, maintaining full operability even in reduced visibility conditions. The system also supports Level 2 (hands-on) and 2+ (hands-off, eyes-on) driving assistance modes at higher speeds, integrating adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping.

A distinctive element of the spotted prototype is the front end that recalls the more squared design of the Grand Cherokee L versions destined for export, suggesting possible differentiation strategies for international markets compared to the more fluid lines of North American models.

Stellantis‘ innovative push in this field received a decisive boost in 2022 with the acquisition of aiMotive, a cutting-edge company in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies. This synergy has integrated the aiDrive platform with STLA AutoDrive, catalyzing the development of advanced solutions for all four of the group’s vehicle platforms: Small, Medium, Large, and Frame.

The STLA AutoDrive technology roadmap envisions a progressive evolution: while Level 2 features such as semi-automatic lane changes are already a reality, the more sophisticated Level 3 capabilities are in advanced development. The stated goal is to extend the system’s operability up to 95 km/h and implement autonomous driving capabilities even in off-road environments, significantly expanding the potential of driving assistance.