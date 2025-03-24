Stellantis achieves its highest European market share in 12 months this February

After a promising start to the year, Stellantis further accelerated in February, achieving significant milestones in the European automotive sector. The group recorded its best market share in the last 12 months, consolidating strategic positions in several key segments.

Stellantis conquers record shares in the European market: February 2025 results

Performance in the electric market proved particularly impressive. Despite industry challenges, Stellantis strengthened its second position in the EU29 ranking with a 14.1% share, up from 12.9% in January. Simultaneously, the group captured absolute leadership in the hybrid segment with a 16.8% share in February and 16% since the beginning of the year.

The Stellantis Pro One commercial division continues to dominate the European landscape. With a market share of 32% (up from 29.5% in January), it secured the first position in eight of the ten main European markets: Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. The most surprising result comes from Portugal, where the group reached an extraordinary market share of 65.1%.

In the electric commercial vehicle segment, Stellantis maintains undisputed supremacy: one in three electric commercial vehicles sold in Europe belongs to the group. The Pro One division recorded a market share of 34.1% in February and 32.4% since the beginning of the year.

In the overall market, Stellantis confirmed its second position among European manufacturers with an 18.1% share, significantly increasing from 17.1% in January and 15.4% in the last quarter of 2024. Leadership is solid in France, Italy, and Portugal, with considerable growth also in Austria.

Individual brands show notable results. In France, Peugeot dominates the SUV segment with the 2008 and 3008 models ranking first and second respectively. The newly launched Citroën ë-C3 is already the best-selling electric vehicle in both France and Italy, while the Citroën C3 has established itself as the third most popular model in the general market and first among gasoline models.

In Italy, Stellantis celebrates three significant records: Fiat Pandina is the absolute bestseller, Jeep Avenger leads the SUV segment for several months, and Alfa Romeo Junior dominates the premium B-SUV category.

“The 18.1% share recorded in the European market at the end of February represents our best result in the last 12 months, significantly higher than the 15.4% of the last quarter of 2024 and the 17.1% of January,” commented Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer of Stellantis. “These continuous results demonstrate our ability to face industry uncertainties and reflect the excellent collaboration between brands and markets, which combine their expertise to proactively respond to customer needs.”