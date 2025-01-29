Stellantis, 2025 will be the year of the big comeback in the U.S. for Jeff Kommor

Kommor confirms that Stellantis will have a big year in 2025. After difficult years, which as we know were characterized by leadership changes, management difficulties, and products that failed to convince the public, Stellantis now appears to be poised for a turnaround. 2025 is the year of change, with new marketing strategies, a renewed focus on dealers, and the launch of innovative models. Will Stellantis be able to win back the hearts of U.S. motorists and become an industry benchmark again?

Difficulties with former CEO Tavares

Under the leadership of former CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis went through turbulent times, including difficulties with inventory management, layoffs among U.S. factory workers, and a revamping of management as it launched products that had not met with favor with the American public. In December 2024, Tavares stepped down from his post, handing over command to Chairman John Elkann and an interim executive committee. Since that time, the atmosphere within the company has changed quite dramatically, with renewed energy and optimism heralding a year 2025 full of new things that could satisfy consumers globally.

Every year, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) holds a convention that gathers key players in the automotive industry to present the latest technological innovations and discuss how dealers can grow. This year, after a 15 percent drop in sales in 2024, Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales, said that 2025 will mark a “momentous turnaround” for Stellantis, pointing out that there will be numerous changes coming as a result of the change at the top, although nothing has yet been confirmed by Stellantis.

Jeff Kommor’s words

“Watch us throughout the year,” Kommor said. “You will see tangible improvements, increased sales and renewed momentum. Dealers have supported us and we have supported them. We are on the right track to regain their trust and optimism.” Antonio Filosa, COO of Stellantis North America, was instrumental in Kommor’s reappointment and relaunch strategy. Kommor emphasized the importance of a return to marketing roots, with a focus on new and appealing products in highly competitive segments. The goal is to return Stellantis to a strong market position by exploring new opportunities related to powertrains and improving overall quality.

One particularly important point that Kommor highlighted concerns “Tier 2” level marketing. This level of marketing, which focuses on regional campaigns run by dealer groups, has been neglected in years past, which has caused many of the company’s current problems, but is now proving crucial. Unlike large national Tier 1 campaigns, Tier 2 marketing allows a direct connection to local markets, improving the ability to attract specific buyers and promote particular vehicle features and accessories.

Dodge, meanwhile, as we anticipated on another occasion a few days ago, has launched the “Badassador” program, designed to engage influencers and content creators as true brand ambassadors. These “Badassadors” will be tasked with representing Dodge at relevant events, such as auto shows, new model launches and NHRA races, gaining VIP access, exclusive merchandise and social media visibility.