Filosa, the perfect candidate to unite Italy and the U.S. and lead the group’s future

As John Elkann continues to work on improving his company’s relations with the Italian, French, and American governments, he continues to search for Carlos Tavares’ replacement. Since the removal of the former Portuguese CEO on December 1, the company has embarked on a broad strategy to restore trust. This approach includes strengthening ties with distribution networks in both Europe and the United States. While Jean-Philippe Imparato is in charge of operations in Europe, Antonio Filosa (50) is directing efforts on the other side of the Atlantic.

Filosa still the favorite as CEO

Precisely, Filosa according to many remains in pole as the possible successor to Carlos Tavares at the helm of Stellantis. Since assuming the position last fall, Filosa has been praised by many of the Stellantis group’s distributors for his approach, which has managed to bestow a great deal of confidence on those in the business. He initially focused his efforts on significantly reducing the inventory that was plaguing the U.S. distribution networks, managing to decrease it by more than 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2024 to about 300,000. “It was a necessary step that involved significant sacrifices, but it was essential,” Filosa told Reuters, attributing this success to generous discounts offered to buyers.

It should also be remembered that the United States is the first market for Stellantis, which is present through its Chrysler, Dodge, Ram brands but especially the particularly infamous Jeep globally. However, sales are now at their lowest, dropping 15 percent to 1.3 million vehicles last year, or a market share down to 9.6 percent. Since the appointment of Antonio Filosa as head of North American operations, however, dealer relations have improved quite tangibly. Operational profile and human qualities are not the only strengths of Antonio Filosa, who in the past had helped revitalize Fiat. In addition to knowledge of the U.S. market (he was appointed head of Jeep in 2023), he benefits from Neapolitan origins and a 20-year career within the group.

Filosa a very important member for the company

His appointment as chief executive officer of Stellantis would have the merit of strengthening ties with the Italian subsidiary, while strengthening Stellantis’ development in the United States. At this time, Antonio Filosa appears to be the most likely candidate to succeed Carlos Tavares at the helm of Stellantis, given the set of winning characteristics he has demonstrated so far and to the appreciation he receives from all. The Franco-Italian-American group could announce the appointment of the new leader within the first half of the year. Although a change of leadership is not entirely ruled out, the board seems to be leaning toward an internal solution.

External hypotheses, such as that of Luca de Meo, Renault’s current CEO, and Frenchman Maxime Picat, appear that they will no longer be considered. Picat, despite his expertise, is being penalized by his career concentrated in Peugeot. Now,if we imagine the series of situations that Stellantis going to face, probably many think that the choice of the Elkann-Filosa pair would offer stability and convey confidence to the financial markets.