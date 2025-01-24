Dodge seeks its new ambassadors with Badassador program

Only Badasses need apply: Dodge recruits brand ambassadors with attitude, announces new Dodge Badassador program

The new Dodge Badassador program

Dodge is searching for fresh talent to introduce the next generation of Dodge muscle to a new audience, with one critical qualification: be badass. The new Dodge Badassador program is recruiting passionate enthusiasts to represent Dodge at events across the country, with America’s performance brand now accepting applications at Dodgegarage.com/badassador.

“We continue to push the boundaries of performance, and we’re looking for brand ambassadors who are also ready to shake up the status quo,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “If Dodge isn’t pushing boundaries, if Dodge isn’t making people uncomfortable, we wouldn’t be Dodge, and those are the kind of ambassadors the brand is looking for: enthusiasts who disrupt, who will stand out and shine a light on the next generation of Dodge muscle.”

What is expected of those who become Badassadors

Dodge Badassadors will share the love for all Dodge performance vehicles, including the industry’s first all-electric muscle car, the 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which retains the title as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car. Lucky recruits will experience the full Dodge portfolio, including the 496-horsepower Charger Daytona R/T, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and the 288-horsepower Dodge Hornet R/T with PowerShot.

Select Dodge Badassadors may have the opportunity to travel to events throughout 2025, including auto shows, new vehicle launches and first drives, Dodge enthusiast gatherings, regional and dealership events, NHRA drag races and more. Badassador perks include:

Badassador Card, provides entry to Dodge enthusiasts and motorsports events. Dodge Rides, exclusive access to Dodge vehicles to create and promote innovative content. Dodge VIP, elite VIP-level experience at events, including vehicle launches, delivering behind-the-scenes access and creating compelling content. Dodge Social, appear in official Dodge social channel features and posts and leverage access to Dodge lifestyle and motorsports partners. Dodge Gear, complimentary Dodge swag and Dodge-branded gear. Dodge Meet-ups, face time with the Dodge team and celebrities for Q&As and to discuss updates and collaboration opportunities

To apply to become a Dodge Badassador and for complete program details, visit Dodgegarage.com/badassador.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Thrill Rides, Badassador Program Kick Off at Barrett-Jackson

The Dodge Badassador program, as well as the first Dodge Thrill Rides in the all-new, next-generation Dodge Charger Daytona, will launch in the Dodge display area at the Barrett-Jackson auction, Jan. 18-26, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Barrett-Jackson attendees will be the first among the public to ride along in the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, starting Jan. 22. Not your typical electric vehicle, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack features Drift/Donut mode. Thrill riders will also be able to feel the rumble of the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, which delivers muscle-car levels of sound intensity that set the Charger Daytona apart from ordinary BEVs. Dodge will also begin taking applications for potential Dodge Badassadors at Barrett-Jackson, with any who feel worthy to vie for the opportunity invited to apply at kiosks located in the Dodge display.