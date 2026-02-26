Stellantis 2025 results: a financial train wreck

When Stellantis loses €22.3 billion in a single year, they don’t call it a catastrophe, they call it a “deep strategic change”. They’ve just released their 2025 full-year results, and the numbers look like a battlefield after the cavalry has left. We’re talking about net revenues of €153.5 billion, a 2% slide compared to 2024, blamed on “currency headwinds” and “price drops.” Basically, Stellantis had to slash prices because the cars weren’t moving, and the exchange rates didn’t play nice with the accounting department.

But the real kicker is that €25.4 billion charge they took to “meet customer preferences”. That’s an admission that the previous strategy was a dumpster fire. They spent billions trying to force-feed the world an electric transition that nobody was asking for at that price point. Now, they’re paying the piper to “reset” the EV production chain. And how are they planning to fix this multi-billion euro hole? By doing exactly what they told us was “old world”.

The 2026 lineup looks like a nostalgic trip to a gas station. We’ve got the Jeep Cherokee and the Dodge Charger SIXPACK leading the charge back into the land of pistons and fuel. Even the Ram 1500 HEMI V8 is making a comeback because, apparently, you can’t haul a trailer with good intentions and a lithium battery alone.

In Europe, Stellantis is throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. The Citroën C5 Aircross BEV, the Jeep Compass BEV, and the Fiat 500 Hybrid. Yes, the car they tried to make “only electric” is back with a gasoline heart because reality is a stubborn thing.

The second half of 2025 showed a desperate 11% bump in shipments, mostly thanks to North America clearing out inventory like a suburban garage sale. They even bragged that quality issues are down by 50%. How bad were they before if a 50% improvement is the headline?

The workers pay for the executives’ EV delusions. For 2026, they’re promising “single-digit” margins and growth. At least the V8s are coming back to drown out the sound of the burning cash.