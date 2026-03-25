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Spotted at Fiorano: Ferrari’s new mystery prototype

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
March 25, 2026
Something is screaming at Fiorano. Ferrari is testing a mysterious 296-based track beast with massive aero and 800 hp.
ferrari 296 gt3 evo

Something is moving at Fiorano, and for once, it isn’t just the local real estate prices going up. When Maranello decides to roll out a camouflaged prototype on its private strip, with drivers wearing the official Ferrari Endurance 2026 suits, they aren’t just “gathering data”. They are sending a flare into the sky to let the global elite know it’s time to check their bank balances.

For now, this beast doesn’t have a name, but it certainly has an attitude. While the world is being force-fed sensible electric commuters, Ferrari is doubling down on what they do best: creating loud, expensive toys for the world’s most exclusive playground.

Look closely at the spy shots, and you’ll see the skeleton of a 296 GTB, but it’s been hitting the gym. We’re talking about an entirely new aerodynamic language that makes the standard model look like a rental car. There’s a massive, unreleased rear wing, redesigned endplates, a central pylon that looks like it was stolen from a Le Mans prototype, and a front splitter aggressive enough to shave the asphalt.

ferrari 296 gt3 evo

And before you start screaming “XX Program“, take a breath. This seems to be carving out a different niche. While the XX cars are for those who want to pretend they’re in a sanctioned race, this project feels more like a dedicated track weapon for the ultra-wealthy who want the speed without the headache of a competitive grid. It’s exclusivity for the sake of adrenaline, not a trophy cabinet.

Under the hood the rumors are flying faster than the car itself. The smart money is on a steroid-injected version of the 296’s V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, pushing well past the current 800 hp mark. But here’s the juicy bit: the whispers in the Maranello hallways suggest Ferrari might actually be “special” enough to drop the hybrid weight and go for a pure, twin-turbo V6. Imagine that. A sharp, lightweight, internal combustion masterpiece in an age of heavy batteries.

ferrari 296 gt3 evo

The car might be a mystery today, but by the time the wraps come off, the waiting list will already be full, and the rest of us will be left watching from the fence.