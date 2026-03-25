Spotted at Fiorano: Ferrari’s new mystery prototype

Something is moving at Fiorano, and for once, it isn’t just the local real estate prices going up. When Maranello decides to roll out a camouflaged prototype on its private strip, with drivers wearing the official Ferrari Endurance 2026 suits, they aren’t just “gathering data”. They are sending a flare into the sky to let the global elite know it’s time to check their bank balances.

For now, this beast doesn’t have a name, but it certainly has an attitude. While the world is being force-fed sensible electric commuters, Ferrari is doubling down on what they do best: creating loud, expensive toys for the world’s most exclusive playground.

Look closely at the spy shots, and you’ll see the skeleton of a 296 GTB, but it’s been hitting the gym. We’re talking about an entirely new aerodynamic language that makes the standard model look like a rental car. There’s a massive, unreleased rear wing, redesigned endplates, a central pylon that looks like it was stolen from a Le Mans prototype, and a front splitter aggressive enough to shave the asphalt.

And before you start screaming “XX Program“, take a breath. This seems to be carving out a different niche. While the XX cars are for those who want to pretend they’re in a sanctioned race, this project feels more like a dedicated track weapon for the ultra-wealthy who want the speed without the headache of a competitive grid. It’s exclusivity for the sake of adrenaline, not a trophy cabinet.

Under the hood the rumors are flying faster than the car itself. The smart money is on a steroid-injected version of the 296’s V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, pushing well past the current 800 hp mark. But here’s the juicy bit: the whispers in the Maranello hallways suggest Ferrari might actually be “special” enough to drop the hybrid weight and go for a pure, twin-turbo V6. Imagine that. A sharp, lightweight, internal combustion masterpiece in an age of heavy batteries.

The car might be a mystery today, but by the time the wraps come off, the waiting list will already be full, and the rest of us will be left watching from the fence.