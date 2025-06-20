Ferrari F80 hits the track at Fiorano with Hamilton and Leclerc | Video

A video released by Ferrari shows Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc on track behind the wheel of the brand-new Ferrari F80. Even for two drivers accustomed to extreme performance like them, the experience aboard the new Prancing Horse hypercar proved exceptional, to the point of leaving them visibly impressed.

Ferrari F80: Leclerc and Hamilton test the new hypercar

The footage, shot at the Fiorano circuit, the historic home of Ferrari testing, captures the authentic reactions of the two Formula 1 protagonists, who had the opportunity to explore the limits of the F80. Their facial expressions, combined with the amazement in their eyes, speak clearly: the car exceeded every expectation, even the already high ones of two driving professionals.

“The fastest road car I’ve ever driven,” declared Lewis Hamilton. An opinion shared by Charles Leclerc, who praised the car’s dynamic qualities, highlighting power, braking, grip and drivability as absolute strengths.

The Ferrari F80 represents the pinnacle of the brand’s road car production, and is now officially the queen of the Fiorano track. With a lap time of 1’15″30, it is faster not only than the FXX, but also surprisingly close to the performance of the FKK K, and even the historic 333 SP, despite the latter using competition slick tires.

To better contextualize its speed, consider that the F80 is almost 10 seconds faster than the Ferrari Enzo and over 4.5 seconds compared to LaFerrari. A difference that defines a new standard for hypercar from the Maranello brand.

The F80 positions itself as the spiritual heir to a legendary line that began with the 1984 GTO, then continued with F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. Although equipped with fewer cylinders than some of its ancestors, it adopts deeply evolved technology that allows it to set new benchmarks in terms of performance and accessibility.

The heart of the F80 is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo hybrid V6, combined with an electric motor, for a combined power of 1,200 horsepower. Regarding performance, the hypercar accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. All of this is managed by an eight-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission, which ensures lightning-fast shifts.

Despite its racing nature, the F80 has been designed to offer accessible control even to those who are not professional drivers, without compromising comfort. A race car homologated for the road, which manages to combine emotion, performance and exclusivity in a single, extraordinary package.