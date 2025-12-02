Ferrari SF90 XX Spider that is driving collectors crazy

One of the most extreme road-legal Ferraris ever built is about to change hands. A very rare SF90 XX Spider will go under the hammer in Abu Dhabi on December 5. This hypercar brings raw racing performance to the road and adds the thrill of open-top driving thanks to its retractable hardtop, which opens in seconds. Many enthusiasts consider the Spider version even more striking than the coupe. The rear end and engine cover look especially dramatic. The design team led by Flavio Manzoni created an aggressive yet elegant body. Every detail blends aerodynamics with visual impact while preserving Ferrari identity.

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider heads to auction in Abu Dhabi

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider marks the first true bridge between Ferrari production cars and the historic XX Program, once reserved only for track use. Ferrari unveiled the model in 2023 and limited production to just 599 units for a very small group of clients.

The auction car dates from 2024 and features a highly desirable specification. It wears Verde Masoni Extra Range paint with painted shields and Dark Amber accents. Carbon fiber appears everywhere, from the splitter to the diffuser, engine cover, and even the wheel caps. Factory paint protection film shields key surfaces. Gold brake calipers sit behind diamond-cut forged wheels.

The cabin mixes black Alcantara, tan stitching, embroidered logos, and composite trim. The result feels race-focused yet surprisingly comfortable. Aerodynamics play a central role. Downforce reaches 530 kg at 250 km/h, almost double that of the standard SF90.

Power comes from a plug-in hybrid system that combines a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with three electric motors. Total output reaches 1,016 horsepower, with Extra Boost available in qualifying mode. The car has covered just 267 km and recently won Best Hypercar at the 2025 Aggersvold Concours.

The estimate reflects its rarity. The auction house expects a price between $1.5 and $1.9 million, about €1.3–1.65 million. The car originally went to the Italian market through Sa.Mo.Car Rome and carries chassis number ZFF08WMB000307288. Opportunities to buy an SF90 XX Spider remain extremely rare, and bidding could climb even higher.

At Fiorano, the Spider stopped the clock at 1:17.309. Only the F80 runs faster. Ownership means entering an exclusive club defined by status and driving experience. This Ferrari also brings back a fixed rear wing to road cars for the first time since the F50, with no compromise on aerodynamic efficiency.