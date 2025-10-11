Spooky sequel: Chrysler Pacifica returns as the official minivan of “Trick or Treat”

Spooktacular Sequel: Chrysler Pacifica Returns as Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat

Chrysler Pacifica spices up Halloween spirit with second year as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat

October 9, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – It’s baaaack … and more boo-tiful than ever!

The Chrysler Pacifica is making a fang-tastic return for its second year as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat, revving up Halloween fun with frightfully clever features, freakishly good space and unmatchable candy-hauling superpowers, proving once again that it’s the ultimate mobile Halloween HQ for ghouls, goblins and grown-ups alike. This year, Pacifica owners can tag @chrysler to share their creativity and for a chance to be featured on Chrysler social media channels.

Chrysler is celebrating Chrysler Pacifica as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat by engaging the brand’s followers to choose from three Pacifica vehicles “costumed” in unique trunk-or-treat themes — “Movie Parents,” “Spooky Parents” and “Fall Parents” (shown here) — and vote for their favorite minivan on the Chrysler Instagram channel.

“Trunk or Treat is a celebration of creativity, connection and community,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. “The Chrysler Pacifica is designed to support families all year round, and as Trunk or Treats continue to grow in popularity each year, Halloween is a perfect opportunity to showcase the Chrysler Pacifica. Whether serving as a mobile haunted house or a candy command center, Pacifica offers the versatility and comfort that make it the MVP for trunk-or-treat celebrations.”

With its spellbinding storage, magically roomy interior and available plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Chrysler Pacifica brings the tricks and treats with style and smarts. Chrysler Pacifica is the ultimate trunk-or-treat machine:

The Ultimate Haunted Theater: Open those sliding doors, cue up “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on the Uconnect Theater, and watch your trunk turn into a mini movie night

Candy? Covered. Pack mountains of sweets in the in-floor Stow ‘n Go storage bins — because running out of candy is the real horror story

Disappearing Seats (No Magic Wand Needed): With class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, you can vanish the second- and third-row seats into the floor and unleash over 140 cubic feet of space for your spooktacular adventures. With second- and third-row seats stowed, there is plenty of room for your monster-size decorations to take your Pacifica’s trunk-or-treat theme to the next level

Keep an eye on all the little monsters, zombies and fairy princesses with Pacifica’s FamCAM interior camera

When trunk or treat is over, cast a “clean-up spell” and summon the Pacifica’s built-in Stow ‘n Vac to make crumbs, glitter and rogue candy wrappers disappear

The Chrysler brand is dressing up for the most spooktacular Halloween, announcing Chrysler Pacifica as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat, highlighting the “scary” good capability and “fiendishly” flexible family-friendly features of Pacifica.

Pacifica owners are invited to share their ghoulishly great trunk-or-treat designs by tagging @Chrysler and using #PacificaPumpkinPatch. Chrysler will be highlighting the most creative, over-the-top and hilariously haunted entries on its social media channels — so get spooky, get snappy and get seen!

For more information on the Chrysler Pacifica, visit Chrysler.com.

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica family-friendly features include the available FamCAM interior camera, which offers a bird’s-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants. Pacifica has the most standard safety features in its segment, delivers available AWD capability paired with Pacifica’s class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and was first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater System.

Chrysler is celebrating two decades of giving families all the space they need to load up for fun and adventure with the ground-breaking Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system. First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, which allows the second- and third-row seats to fold flat quickly and easily into the floor. When not stowed, available Stow ’n Go in-floor bins offer easily accessible space to store gear.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe), an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid can also help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking technology.