Chrysler unveils the Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition

In the heart of Detroit, on Belle Isle, Chrysler kicked off its centennial celebrations with a special event that brought together press, executives, and historic brand models. Among the celebrations, the official debut of the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition stands out, the commemorative minivan that pays tribute to a century of innovation.

Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell, Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles, and brand historian Brandt Rosenbusch recounted the automaker’s evolution at a conference at the Detroit Yacht Club, where founder Walter P. Chrysler was a member. Over 20 historic vehicles, including iconic concepts and production models, were displayed and some were driven along the island’s scenic roads, allowing media to experience the brand’s legacy firsthand.

From the 1924 Chrysler Six to the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and the futuristic Halcyon Concept, the parade covered every era of the brand. Among the most celebrated models brought to the road were the 1934 Airflow, the 1948 Town & Country, the 1951 New Yorker Convertible, the 1955 Chrysler 300, the 1963 Turbine, the 1976 Cordoba, and naturally, the current Pacifica, the most awarded minivan in its category.

On this occasion, Chrysler unveiled the Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition, available in both gasoline versions (Select FWD or AWD) and Plug-in Hybrid. Based on the Select trim, this special edition is offered in three colors: Red Hot, Bright White, and Hydro Blue, and includes exclusive anniversary details.

The standard equipment of the Pacifica Select includes: 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, Stow ‘n Go seats (on the gasoline version), power sliding doors and rear liftgate, and a complete suite of driver assistance systems, including blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning. Available options include the Uconnect Theater Family package with rear screens, 13-speaker Alpine audio system, and integrated Amazon Fire TV.

Suggested retail prices for the US market start at $42,465 for the gasoline Pacifica Select, $44,390 for the 100th Anniversary Edition (or $47,385 with all-wheel drive), while the Plug-in Hybrid version starts at $51,070, with the special Anniversary Edition priced at $52,565. All prices exclude taxes and destination charges.

The new Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition will be available in the United States and Canada, with orders expected to open in June 2025. A symbolic way to unite past, present, and future in a single commemorative model.