Speculating on the future generation of the Lancia Delta: a new render unveils the potential design lines.

As always, anticipation sparks excitement among enthusiasts and digital experts, who delve into speculations about the futuristic lines of upcoming vehicles. Once again, a significant event has occurred for the future of the Lancia Delta. This comes in the form of a rendering envisioned by the renowned designer and digital creator Kleber Silva, who has imagined the design of the future car set to play a crucial role in revitalizing the brand in Europe’s premium automotive market segment.

The outlook for the next Lancia Delta: confirmations and uncertainties

With the official debut confirmed for 2028 by Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, further details are awaited on the production of the next Lancia Delta, with Melfi among the possible locations. Official confirmation from Stellantis is still pending. This vehicle, expected on the STLA Medium platform, will share the same base as the flagship Lancia Gamma and is likely to be fully electric.

Likely because it appears that Stellantis is reassessing its electric strategies, in light of the underwhelming results of models like the Fiat 500e and the Abarth 500e. Although on paper, this new model is expected to be exclusively electric, with high-performance versions, at this moment, we cannot entirely rule out the possibility of a combustion version. We await further developments in the situation. Much will depend on the upcoming elections and the decisions that future American and European administrations will make regarding electric cars.

In any case, the New Lancia Delta is poised to enrich the range of the automaker from Piedmont in the coming years, promising to become a model of great significance and one of the most anticipated. Now, we can only immerse ourselves in anticipation, admiring the masterpieces of the creatives.