Sébastien Jacquet appointed Chief Quality Officer of Stellantis replacing Antonio Filosa

Stellantis has announced the appointment of Sébastien Jacquet as the new Chief Quality Officer, effective immediately. Jacquet replaces Antonio Filosa, who was recently designated as the group’s CEO.

With nearly 25 years of experience in the automotive sector, Sébastien Jacquet has held prominent roles in quality, engineering, and technology. Among his main past responsibilities are his position as Deputy Director of the Engineering and Technology sector, as well as Line Manager and Engineering Manager for Cross Car projects, contributing to numerous strategic projects at a global level.

One of his most significant contributions was in the development process of STLA Medium, the first multi-energy platform launched by Stellantis. Jacquet played a central role in its realization, from the design phase to production implementation, supporting the group in its journey toward more flexible and sustainable mobility.

The STLA Medium platform represents a pillar in Stellantis’ industrial strategy, thanks to its ability to adapt to different propulsion systems, including electric, hybrid, and thermal. It has already been adopted for a new generation of compact SUVs, including the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, Opel Grandland, DS N°8, and the new Jeep Compass. Additionally, the next-generation Citroën C5 Aircross, expected in 2025, will also use this modular architecture.

With this appointment, Stellantis entrusts Sébastien Jacquet with a strategic role in overseeing global quality, with the objective of further strengthening the group’s competitiveness at an international level, in line with the new industrial vision outlined under Antonio Filosa’s leadership.