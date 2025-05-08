Alfa Romeo Tonale: its successor will be inspired by the new Jeep Compass

Just presented a few days ago, the new Jeep Compass is now approaching the start of production, which will take place as planned at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. The renewed SUV from the American brand has already gathered numerous positive responses for its modern design, and according to many, it could represent an interesting preview to understand in which direction the successor to the Alfa Romeo Tonale will move. According to some rumors, the latter could arrive as early as 2028.

Does the new Jeep Compass anticipate the Alfa Romeo Tonale’s successor?

We’re talking about a “successor” and not simply a new generation because at the moment it’s not clear whether it will be a direct evolution of the Tonale or a completely new model, perhaps with a new name and a different stylistic identity.

Just as the current Alfa Romeo Tonale is developed based on the previous Compass, its future successor will also share several elements with the new generation of the Jeep SUV. The dimensions will be very similar and the platform will also be the same: Stellantis Group’s STLA Medium. What will differentiate the two models, however, will be the design, which for the future Biscione SUV is expected to be more sporty and aerodynamic, in line with the Alfa Romeo brand DNA.

Also on the technology and powertrain front, the new Tonale could inherit much from the Jeep Compass. The new Jeep SUV is available in different variants: a 145 HP mild-hybrid (mHEV) with a 1.2-liter engine, a 195 HP plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with a 1.6-liter engine, and two completely electric versions. The first, with front-wheel drive, offers 213 HP and a range of up to 500 km, while the second, with all-wheel drive, reaches 375 HP with an estimated range of up to 650 km.

Even the commercial positioning of the new Compass could provide clues about the future price lists of the Alfa Romeo SUV. Currently, the Compass starts at around 41,000 euros in the 145 HP hybrid version, while the 213 HP electric version costs 46,500 euros. By comparison, the current Alfa Romeo Tonale has a starting price of around 44,000 euros in the 160 HP hybrid version, while the plug-in exceeds 53,000 euros.

These data suggest that in the future, the two models will remain very close in terms of powertrains, equipment, and price range, thus strengthening the hypothesis of a strong technical and strategic link between the next Biscione SUV and the new Jeep Compass. Regarding the Compass, its debut in the United States currently remains uncertain.