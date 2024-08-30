Rare blue 2024 Ferrari 296 GTB listed for sale, but it’s badly wrecked

When it comes to cars, the color red is immediately associated with Ferrari. After all, this famous quote comes from Enzo Ferrari: “Ask a child to draw a car, and certainly he will draw it red.” However, there are also many other colored supercars from the Prancing Horse, although they are rarer to see. Among these is also blue, used for a 296 GTB that has certainly seen better days.

2024 Ferrari 296 GTB goes on sale, but it’s totally destroyed

This 296 GTB specimen was put up for sale through Copart in early August and is located in Knoxville, Tennessee. However, there’s a big problem: the supercar is totally destroyed. It could certainly be repairable, at a substantial cost, but interested parties might take its still functioning parts and resell them. The Ferrari 296 GTB in question has two different shades of blue. The front bumper, hood, roof, and rear are finished in a light blue shade, while the rest of the body is in dark blue. The brake calipers offer a contrast with a bright yellow, and the wheels are in matte bronze.

As can be seen from the images, the front is completely destroyed: the bumper has been torn off the car and only a piece of it is visible. The same fate befell the front wheel on the driver’s side. The hood is bent and the fenders are dented. The windshield is shattered and the interior has seen better days. What suggests it might not be repairable is that it’s being sold without keys. Furthermore, the listing doesn’t mention if the car is functioning. However, given that the major damage is to the front, it’s likely that the 2.9-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine is safe. If so, we hope it finds a new owner who will treat it better.

The Maranello car manufacturer has been working on several projects lately. These include the new hypercar with the codename F250, which will debut by the end of 2024. Next year will be a memorable year for Ferrari, as it will launch its first electric vehicle on the market. This is expected to be an SUV/crossover, but according to some rumors, a second electric vehicle is also in the works, planned for 2026. This should be a true supercar, but powered by more than one electric motor.