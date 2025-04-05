Rampage wins Best Reseller award from Quatro Rodas and Mobiauto

The model debuted with a win in the Intermediate Pickup category. The award selects the vehicles that depreciated the least during 2024

The Ram Rampage continues its grand and impressive march in the South American car market, adding a prestigious new accolade to its palmarès. After winning over the Brazilian public with more than 37,500 units sold, the first Ram pickup truck developed and produced outside North America also stood out for its value over time. In fact, the Rampage triumphed in its debut in the Intermediate Pickup category of the “Best Reseller” 2025 award, organized by the influential magazines Quatro Rodas and Mobiauto.

This award, which as we know is certainly a benchmark in the industry, celebrates the vehicles that have best maintained their value over the course of 2024, and the Rampage’s victory, with a depreciation of only 14 percent, testifies to its solid commercial performance and market appreciation.

Rampage still staring for Ram brand

The news comes directly from one of Stellantis official press releases, issued on April 4, 2025. The model debuted with a win in the Intermediate Pickup category. The award selects the vehicles that have depreciated the least over the course of 2024. The Rampage, the first Ram pickup developed and produced outside North America, has been a hit with the public since its launch. The model has won over Brazilian consumers and recently passed the 37.5 thousand unit sales mark.

The solid commercial performance is reflected in a new award for Rampage, which was crowned winner in its debut “Best Reseller” award, organized by Quatro Rodas magazine and Mobiauto, in the Intermediate Pickup category. It is worth mentioning that last year Rampage was also crowned champion in another award organized by Quatro Rodas, for Best Intermediate Pickup in “Os Eleitos”.

Best Seller and changes for Rampage model

The Best Reseller award, a benchmark in the automotive industry, recognizes cars and light commercial vehicles that depreciate the least in a 12-month period. To choose the winners, the award organization compared the sales values of different models in January 2024 with the resale value in January 2025. To secure the trophy in the Intermediate Pickup category, the Rampage depreciated by 14 percent during the evaluation period. Thanks to the new trophy, Rampage has won 25 awards in South America since its launch.

After its success since launch, the Rampage underwent modifications to maintain its strength in the market. In late 2024, the pickup received the new 2.2 Turbo Diesel engine with 200 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 automatic drive.

The Big Horn version

In addition to the new powertrain, the brand unveiled the new Big Horn version, a new gateway to the Ram universe. In 2025, Rebel, Laramie and R/T versions will offer standard L2+ ADAS, giving customers even more comfort and safety. In addition to winning the Intermediate Pickup category with the Rampage, Ram took second place in the Large Pickup category with the 1500.