The Rampage, the best-selling Ram model in Brazil and the brand's first model developed outside the United States, features an additional novelty for consumers and fans of the mountain sheep. So, Stellantis Brazil unveils another big news for Ram Rampage Laramie 2.2 turbodiesel debuts with Night Edition package.

Rampage Laramie 2.2 turbodiesel new Night Edition package

The Rampage, i.e., the best-selling Ram model in Brazil and the brand's first model developed outside the U.S., has one more new feature for consumers and enthusiasts of the mountain sheep brand: the optional Night Edition package, launched on the market last year in the Laramie 2.0 turbo gasoline version, is now also available in the 2025 range for the Rampage Laramie with the new 2.2 turbo diesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm (45.9 kgfm) of torque.

The Night Edition, a new version of the Ram Rampage model, first appeared on the 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie pickup trucks. This model is distinguished by gloss black or body-color exterior details that replace the originally chrome elements. Details of this configuration include body-color door handles, front grille, window surrounds, 18-inch alloy wheels, headlight upper bezels and door mirrors painted gloss black. The skid plate and badges are blacked out in Granite Crystal. To complete the exterior modification package, the rear bumper receives special black paint in place of the chrome bumper.

The interior, the Night Edition Rampage variant

Inside, the Night Edition variant features black leather seats, a color that is repeated on the door panels and instrumentation, replacing the Mountain Brown finish characteristic of the chrome Laramie. In addition to the seats and panels, the pillar trim and cabin headlining are also blacked out, lending added sportiness and sophistication.

The Night Edition Rampage Laramie, advanced safety systems and suggested price for Brazil

In addition to all the refinements and technologies common to Ram pickups that the Rampage already offered, earlier this year the model further increased its safety by being equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as a standard feature for Rebel, R/T, and Laramie versions, including models equipped with the Night Edition package.

The Night Edition package for the Laramie 2.2 Turbodiesel version will be available at dealers for a suggested price of R$5,000.00 in all exterior colors.