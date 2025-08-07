Rampage exceeds 48,000 units sold since launch

Ram remains the clear leader in the large pickup truck segment, with a market share of more than 64 percent . In the first seven months of 2025, more than 15,000 vehicles of the brand were registered throughout Brazil

Ram: big milestone reached for Rampage

Ram continues to conquer Brazil with the unparalleled power of its pickup trucks. In late July, another historic milestone was reached with the Rampage, the first Ram produced and developed outside North America. In the seventh month of 2025, the model surpassed 48,000 units registered in the country since its launch.

Rampage came to market to set new standards in the compact and midsize pickup segment and reached a new audience with the strength, capability, luxury and technology that the only premium and exclusive pickup brand in Brazil can offer.

Over 64 percent market share

Ram’s achievements are even more impressive when considering the full-size pickup segment. From January to the end of July 2025, the brand will remain unbeatable in the full-size segment. The undisputed leader, Ram holds more than 64 percent of the market share in this segment in the first seven months of this year. The brand’s leadership is about to receive a renewed boost with the imminent arrival of the new Heavy Duty line in Brazil.

In addition to the significant milestone achieved by the Rampage and its undisputed leadership among full-size pickups, Ram has even more reasons to celebrate at the end of July. In the first seven months of this year alone, counting all the brand’s pickups sold in Brazil, more than 15,000 units were sold nationwide, a figure that reinforces Brazilian consumers’ confidence in the brand’s tireless work to offer the best pickups available in the domestic market.