Ram reveals new 2025 Heavy Duty pickup lineup: features unveiled

Ram has finally unveiled the new 2025 Heavy Duty lineup, offering increased power and advanced technologies. The new Ram 2500 and 3500 will be available in Regular, Crew, and Mega Cab versions as before. The first will be available with an 8-foot bed, the Crew with 6.4-foot and 8-foot beds, and Mega Cab only with a 6.4-foot bed.

Ram Heavy Duty 2025: all features of the new lineup revealed

These models were last updated in 2019, so an update was more than necessary. The Ram 2500 and 3500 have always impressed with their aggressive design, and with the new models, this characteristic remains unchanged. Some aesthetic improvements include the grille, front headlights and rear taillights, as well as wheel design.

LED headlights are now standard across the range, while premium LEDs are available on top-trim levels. The Ram’s Head badge has been replaced with large RAM lettering, while the taillights feature a new design, with incandescent lights for Tradesman and Big Horn versions.

Regarding the interior, new features have been added to increase comfort and practicality. Specifically, the new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty lineup uses Stellantis’ new Atlantis electrical architecture, replacing the Powernet system. With the new architecture, the Uconnect 5 system will operate five times faster than before.

8.4-inch screens are now standard on Tradesman and Big Horn versions, while the 12-inch high-resolution screen is standard on Power Wagon, Rebel, and Laramie. Finally, the 14.5-inch screen is standard on Limited Longhorn and Longhorn. Additionally, a 10.25-inch passenger screen is available, along with dual wireless charging. Among the new features is a 2.4-kilowatt onboard power inverter, with two covered electrical outlets in the pickup bed.

Adaptive cruise control with Forward Collision Warning-Plus is standard across the lineup, while parking assistance is standard on the Big Horn/Lone Star version. Additional features include driver drowsiness detection, traffic sign recognition, and active lane management.

Regarding powertrains, the brand has simplified the offering, which now includes the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel, delivering 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque, and the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, producing 405 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque.

Towing and payload capacity remain class-leading. The 2025 Ram 3500 can tow up to 36,610 pounds gooseneck, while maximum bumper towing is 23,000 pounds. Payload capacity is 7,590 pounds. There are also features to assist the driver, such as trailer steering control, power telescoping tow mirrors, and a digital rearview mirror.

Regarding pricing, the 2025 Ram Heavy Duty starts at $47,560 for the Ram 2500 and $48,565 for the Ram 3500, all available in Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Power Wagon, Limited Longhorn, and Limited trim levels. Their arrival at dealerships is expected in the first quarter of 2025.