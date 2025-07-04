Rampage continues to be a highlight in Ram sales

Ram’s sales success in the first half of 2025 and Rampage model leading the way

The model kept sales above 2,000 units for the second consecutive month; Ram’s market share grew during the first half of the year; In June, the new 3500 was unveiled in Brazil.

Ram first-half sales 2025

Ram ended the first half of 2025 with a solid sales performance, with the Rampage as a highlight. The brand’s only pickup developed and produced outside North America sold more than 2,000 units in June, the second consecutive month in which this impressive volume was achieved. In addition, the Rampage Big Horn 2.2 200-hp turbodiesel, Ram’s new base model, surpassed the total volume of 1,500 units sold this year.

The success of the Ram Rampage

The success of the Rampage was one of the elements that ensured Ram’s market share increased in the first half of 2025 to 1.2 percent in June. Considering only the pickup segment, Ram’s share over the same period rises to 6.3 percent. The Rampage remains among the top 5 best-selling compact and midsize pickups in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, Ram continues to lead the segment of large pickups, also known as full-size, with a 66.3 percent share. The Ram 3500 remains the best-selling large pickup truck in the country with 942 units during the period, followed by the new Ram 1500, with 848 units. Adding up all full-size models of the flagship brand, 1,890 pickups were sold in the first half of 2025.

The unveiling of the new Ram 3500

June also marked the public unveiling of the new Ram 3500 during the Interlagos Festival in São Paulo. Brazil’s most powerful pickup was unveiled for the first time in the Laramie Night Edition version, ahead of its official launch in August along with the rest of the Heavy Duty lineup. The new 3500 debuts with the new Cummins® High-Output 6.7 engine with 436 hp and 1,458 Nm (148.7 kgfm) of torque, mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission.