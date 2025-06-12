New Ram 3500 makes its first appearance at Interlagos

Imagine a vehicle capable of generating torque greater than the sum of fourteen ordinary cars, or towing nine vehicles simultaneously. This is the extraordinary power of the new Ram 3500, presented in absolute preview in Brazil during the Interlagos Festival – Cars Edition, at the historic José Carlos Pace circuit in São Paulo.

At Interlagos you can admire the new Ram 3500 up close

Until Sunday, June 15, event visitors will have the opportunity to observe the Ram 3500 up close in its Laramie Night Edition version. This is an unprecedented preview of the new model, which will lead the debut of Ram’s 2025 Heavy Duty lineup, alongside its smaller sibling the 2500. The displayed version stands out for its bold style, free of chrome finishes, with glossy black details and a pearl black painted body.

According to Juliano Machado, Ram Vice President for South America, the Interlagos setting represents “the perfect environment to showcase the strength and versatility of our pickup, both on-road and off-road. The new lineup will continue to set segment standards in terms of luxury, capability and technology.”

The new 2025 Ram 3500 presents itself with an updated and even more imposing design. The LED front light clusters have been completely redesigned, as well as the front grille, bumper moldings and rear lights. Inside, the cabin offers a quality leap with premium finishes and cutting-edge equipment: the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the new multimedia system with 14.5-inch vertical screen stand out, the largest in its segment.

However, it’s under the hood where the true heart of the beast lies. The new Ram 3500 mounts a 6.7-liter inline six-cylinder Cummins High-Output turbodiesel engine, capable of delivering 436 horsepower and an impressive 1,458 Nm of maximum torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic transmission, with 4×2, 4×4 and low-range options. The result? A towing capacity that exceeds nine tons, making it one of the most powerful and versatile pickups on the market.

The commercial launch in Brazil is scheduled for September, but in the meantime, Interlagos Festival visitors will be able to experience a complete preview of the Ram universe. In addition to the 3500, the 200 HP Rampage 2.2 turbodiesel, the 272 HP Rampage 2.0 turbo gasoline, and the Ram 1500 equipped with the acclaimed 426 HP 3.0 turbocharged engine will also be displayed. It will be possible to test on track and off-road the fastest pickup sold in Brazil, capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

The exhibition area also includes an official merchandise sales point, an interactive NFL zone, with Ram as the league’s official sponsor in Brazil, and activities reserved for Ram Society members, including priority test drives and exclusive reception.