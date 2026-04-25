Ram Rampage posted a strong Q1 2026 in Brazil as sales kept rising

The Ram Rampage closed the first quarter of 2026 in Brazil with more than 6,200 units sold, up 18.5 percent from the same period of 2025, and in March the model accelerated even further with a 20.9 percent year-over-year increase. Those numbers confirm that the pickup, developed and built outside the United States, is becoming the most important part of Ram’s presence in the country, in a market where the brand has chosen to operate very differently from the way it does in North America.

Ram Rampage is gaining real momentum in Brazil as sales keep climbing

In the United States, Ram covers more segments and competes on huge volumes. In Brazil, the strategy is different. The brand has carved out a clear space in the premium pickup segment, focusing on models that offer a higher level of finish, technology, and image than the average in a category historically dominated by simpler work-oriented vehicles. The Rampage fits that idea perfectly, combining the practicality of a midsize pickup with a more upscale position, and its sales results suggest the formula is working, especially with buyers looking for something versatile but also richer and more distinctive.

The 2027 model-year update is giving the truck an extra boost. It brings the flex-fuel version of the 2.0-liter turbo Hurricane4, rated at 272 horsepower and 400 Nm, capable of running on either gasoline or ethanol, a key requirement for the Brazilian market. Alongside that engine, Ram continues to offer the 2.2-liter Multijet turbodiesel with 200 horsepower and 450 Nm, available on Big Horn, Rebel, and Laramie trims. Ram has also worked on equipment, adding driver-seat memory on some versions and giving the Big Horn a more complete ADAS package with automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

The Rampage is showing that Ram can grow even outside its natural home market when the product is tailored to the context in which it has to compete. In Brazil, the brand seems to have found the right formula, even if the real test will be maintaining this pace once local rivals begin reacting to the ground Ram is gaining at the top end of the segment.