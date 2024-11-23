Ram unmissable deals in Brazil throughout November over Black Friday

Black Friday has arrived at the Ram manufacturer. This year the company has decided to celebrate this long-awaited event throughout the year in style. In fact, all month long it is possible to buy a Ram Rampage with very special shopping conditions and to which we are not accustomed. In fact, we are talking about zero rates, super-value trade-in and discounts reaching R$40,000. This is the perfect opportunity to garage the pickup truck that so many people dream of having. Zero rates and special offers are available for the entire Rampage MY24 and MY25 range. Large pickups are also included in the package with exclusive discounts. Conditions are valid for all dealers in Brazil.

Special conditions for Black Ram Stellantis for Brazil

The news was published in one of Stellantis’ official press releases for Brazil on November 22, 2024. Zero rates and special offers are available for the entire Rampage MY24 and MY25 range. The package also includes large pickups with exclusive discounts. The conditions are valid for all dealers in Brazil. The traditional Black Friday needs no introduction, as it is one of the most anticipated dates of the year for customers looking for unmissable discounts. And of course Ram could not be left out! The brand of the world’s most powerful Ram promotes ” Black Ram “: a whole month full of exclusive offers and incredible conditions for a unique opportunity to buy a Ram in the garage.

The Rampage pickup with a discount on the entire 2024 and 2025 lineup

This is your chance to secure the award-winning Rampage pickup, as Ram is offering a 17 percent direct sale discount and zero commission on the entire 2024 lineup, with a 60 percent down payment and balance in 36 installments, in addition to discounts reaching up to R $40,000 in used trade-ins.

Also participating in the action is the 2025 Rampage with the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine with 200 hp and 450 Nm. Ram also offers overvaluation on trade-in of a used car from R$15,000 to purchase the pickup, as well as zero tax, 60 percent down payment, and residual installment options of up to 24 installments. The Rampage 2025, with a new engine, provides more performance and lower fuel consumption, making it even more unmatched.

Extended discounts throughout ‘Black Ram’ month and on various models

During the ” Black Ram ” month, discounts also extend to the Ram 3500, which has an overvaluation of R$35,000 on trade-in of a used vehicle and excellent discounts. The luxurious and powerful Limited Longhorn version, with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine with 377 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque, can be purchased from R$534,990 for R$497,990. Discover all Black Ram offers available at: https://www.ram.com.br/comprar/condicoes-exclusivas.html