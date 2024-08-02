Ram teases new limited edition Rampage pickup for Brazil

Stellantis has recently announced the expansion of the Ram Rampage pickup truck range in Brazil with a new special edition. According to the teaser, the new model will be based on the Rebel version and will feature a series of exclusive visual elements. The debut is expected in the coming days.

A new limited edition version of Ram Rampage arrives in Brazil

The special series stands out for its bodywork in a vibrant shade of orange, with black stripes on the hood and glossy black door handles. On the side of the bed, there’s a sticker with the ‘Rebel’ logo, while the truck’s wheels are painted in a dark shade. Inside, the package includes leather seats with orange stitching.

Details on the equipment have not yet been revealed, but it seems it will maintain the features of the Rebel version, such as traction and stability controls, a 10.3-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch multimedia system with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights and taillights, wireless charging pad, electronic parking brake, and more.

Regarding safety, the main features include driving assistance such as emergency brake warning, automatic brake assist with pre-collision and pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection.

The series will be launched to celebrate the first full year of Rampage sales in Brazil. This pickup is the fifth model produced at the Pernambuco automotive hub, after Jeep Renegade, Compass, Commander, and Fiat Toro. It’s also the first Ram vehicle designed and developed entirely in Brazil. The project involved over 800 Brazilian engineers and technicians, totaling more than 1.2 million development hours.