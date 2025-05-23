Ram Trucks teases major reveal set for June 8, 2025

Ram Trucks has sparked fans’ curiosity by posting a brief teaser video on social media announcing a date to mark on the calendar: June 8, 2025. No concrete details are revealed, but the video’s tone suggests it will be a very important event.

Ram Trucks hints at an important revelation for June 8, 2025: what could it be about?

The teaser shows CEO Tim Kuniskis alongside YouTuber Heavy D (@heavydsparks). The relaxed atmosphere is interrupted by the arrival of a man dressed as a fighter pilot, who simply takes a cookie, makes a comment about Kuniskis’s jacket, and leaves with his helmet under his arm.

According to various rumors, the announcement could concern the return of the legendary HEMI V8 engine, a topic that has been discussed for months. While there are no official confirmations yet, many consider its return an imminent certainty. The teaser’s date also coincides with what Kuniskis had anticipated in a LinkedIn post last April, where he had promised 25 new announcements over 18 months, starting in June.

“I returned to Ram four months ago with a clear objective: to build pickup trucks capable of exciting people,” wrote the CEO. “Since then, we have worked to shape the brand’s new evolution: a bold chapter that honors tradition and aims straight for the future.”

What will actually happen on June 8? The return of the HEMI V8 seems increasingly likely, but Ram might have other surprises in store. We can only wait until June 8. Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo has also made a similar announcement, asking people to mark June 19 on their calendars. June, therefore, appears to be a very important month for Stellantis.